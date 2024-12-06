Tech5: xAI raises $6 billion, OpenAI offers $200 subscription, Myntra joins Q-Commerce, and more

India to relax satcom rules, likely to benefit Musk’s Starlink - ET

India is set to relax security rules for satellite communication (satcom) licenses, potentially benefiting Elon Musk's Starlink, Economic Times reports. Proposed changes include allowing remote management of satellite networks and removing the fixed-location requirement for satellite terminals.

These modifications could pave the way for Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licenses for Starlink and Amazon’s project Kuiper, whose applications are pending, according to ET. While Starlink has expressed readiness to comply, Amazon has requested more time.

The relaxation could align Indian norms with global standards, but experts warn of security risks, particularly regarding border areas and remote management. The shift comes amid intense competition in India’s burgeoning space economy, which could reach $44 billion by 2033, according to various industry estimates.

