The annual Forbes India's 100 Richest issue is live now. The special package chronicles the journey of India's 100 richest billionaires and how did they get there over time. In this podcast, Manu Balachandran discusses how TS Kalyanaraman of Kalyan Jewellers beat the odds and how GM Rao of GMR Group took full advantage of the infrastructure boom in India to stage their return to this prestigious list