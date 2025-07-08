Photo of the day: United front

(First row to second row, from left) South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and Bolivia's President Luis Arce Catacora pose for a family photo of heads of state and government of member, partner, and external engagement countries during the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2025. BRICS leaders at a summit on Sunday took aim at US President Donald Trump's "indiscriminate" import tariffs and recent Israeli-US strikes on Iran.

Image: Mauro Pimentel / AFP