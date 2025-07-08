Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
30 Indian Minds Leading the AI Revolution
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: United front

Photo of the day: United front

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 8, 2025 04:27:55 PM IST
Updated: Jul 8, 2025 04:31:48 PM IST

(First row to second row, from left) South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and Bolivia's President Luis Arce Catacora pose for a family photo of heads of state and government of member, partner, and external engagement countries during the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2025. BRICS leaders at a summit on Sunday took aim at US President Donald Trump's "indiscriminate" import tariffs and recent Israeli-US strikes on Iran.

Image: Mauro Pimentel / AFP

India's AI Challenge: From passive users to active designers
X