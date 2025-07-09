Photo of the day: Bharat Bandh

Supporters of trade unions take part in a protest rally during an all-India strike in Kolkata, India, on July 9, 2025. The strike, called Bharat Bandh, is organised by a joint forum of 10 central trade unions, along with associated workers' and farmers' organisations, to protest against what they describe as the central government's 'anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate' policies. Media reports indicate that around 250 million workers are participating in the nationwide shutdown.

Image: Rupak De Chowdhuri/NurPhoto via Getty Images