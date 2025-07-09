Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
30 Indian Minds Leading the AI Revolution
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Bharat Bandh

Photo of the day: Bharat Bandh

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 9, 2025 01:45:47 PM IST
Updated: Jul 9, 2025 01:47:53 PM IST

Supporters of trade unions take part in a protest rally during an all-India strike in Kolkata, India, on July 9, 2025. The strike, called Bharat Bandh, is organised by a joint forum of 10 central trade unions, along with associated workers' and farmers' organisations, to protest against what they describe as the central government's 'anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate' policies. Media reports indicate that around 250 million workers are participating in the nationwide shutdown.

Image: Rupak De Chowdhuri/NurPhoto via Getty Images

From beer to pharmaceuticals: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the brewmaster
X