Myntra launches 'M-Now' moving into quick commerce, with 30-minute deliveries

Myntra announced the launch of a new quick commerce vertical, M-Now, on Wednesday, through which shoppers will receive orders within 30 minutes. The feature will be available within the Myntra app, and shoppers will have access to a selection of Myntra’s collection across fashion, beauty and lifestyle categories.
Starting with Bengaluru, Myntra aims to scale the service in other cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and others in the coming months.
M-Now’s proposition is shaped by the shifting expectations and desires of today’s consumers, CEO Nandita Sinha says. "It aims to deliver convenience, catering to the demand for immediacy while ensuring access to the latest trends and top-tier brand experiences to over 70 million monthly active users," she adds.
In 2022, the fashion and beauty ecommerce company first launched an express delivery feature called M-Express for deliveries within 24 to 48 hours.
“Within fashion as a category, there are many trade-offs that a customer has to make—be it the convenience with which they can shop or the width of selection available. Our job has always been to try and reduce the trade-offs that the customer has to make. That's how we started M-Express,” Sinha tells Forbes India. Myntra is looking to replicate its success with M-Express, extending it further with M-Now, she adds.
Unlike most quick commerce players, Myntra will continue to work with third-party delivery partners for its deliveries, for now. “We are ramping up and working with our logistics partners to deal with the challenges that come with 30-minute deliveries. We will continue to be agile, learn and expand as we see demand coming in, because that’s always a good problem to have,” she says.
Myntra is hoping to leverage its tech prowess, for real-time order management and capacity enhancement to ensure consistent order fulfilment. Currently, Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.
“Customers have become very impatient… they want their deliveries in 10 minutes. The beauty and personal care space is one that has seen a huge uptick in terms of quick commerce, and this is why players like Myntra need to invest heavily in supply chain and logistics for quick commerce”, says Karan Taurani, senior vice president, Elara Capital.
With a keen focus on selection, the platform offers a wide range of over 9,700 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levi’s, US Polo Assn, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, HUDA Beauty, MANGO, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, MAC, Fossil, and many more. Sinha adds, “This is just the beginning, and as we advance in our M-Now journey, Myntra will continue to sharpen the offering on multiple fronts, including selection and the speed promise.”