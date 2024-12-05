Myntra launches 'M-Now' moving into quick commerce, with 30-minute deliveries

Myntra announced the launch of a new quick commerce vertical, M-Now, on Wednesday, through which shoppers will receive orders within 30 minutes. The feature will be available within the Myntra app, and shoppers will have access to a selection of Myntra’s collection across fashion, beauty and lifestyle categories.

Starting with Bengaluru, Myntra aims to scale the service in other cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and others in the coming months.

M-Now’s proposition is shaped by the shifting expectations and desires of today’s consumers, CEO Nandita Sinha says. "It aims to deliver convenience, catering to the demand for immediacy while ensuring access to the latest trends and top-tier brand experiences to over 70 million monthly active users," she adds.

In 2022, the fashion and beauty ecommerce company first launched an express delivery feature called M-Express for deliveries within 24 to 48 hours.

“Within fashion as a category, there are many trade-offs that a customer has to make—be it the convenience with which they can shop or the width of selection available. Our job has always been to try and reduce the trade-offs that the customer has to make. That's how we started M-Express,” Sinha tells Forbes India. Myntra is looking to replicate its success with M-Express, extending it further with M-Now, she adds.