Photo of the day: Sukhbir Singh Badal and Akali Dal's penance

As per tankhah (religious punishment) awarded by Akal Takht, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhunder, SAD leader Daljeet Singh Cheema, Gulzar Singh Ranike performing sewa of collecting used utensils at Langar Hall in Golden Temple on December 3, 2024 in Amritsar, India. On Wednesday, Badal was allegedly attacked by a gunman at the Golden Temple while performing penance duties. The Akal Takht, the supreme temporal body of the Sikhs, punished Akali leaders for the mistakes the Shiromani Akali Dal committed during its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 2007 to 2017.

Image: Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times via Getty Images