Forbes India's Richest 100 2024: Billionaires in numbers

Image by : Kapil Kashyap and Pradeep Belhe
Who is the wealthiest Indian? How many women billionaires are on the list? Who is the oldest? Who is the youngest? Here are some answers
Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani has retained the top spot, followed by Adani Group's Gautam Adani and OP Jindal Group's Savitri Jindal securing the other places in the Top three.
From B Partha Saradhi Reddy of Hetero Labs to Mahima Datla of Biological E, here are the billionaire debutants of Forbes India's 100 Richest 2024.
Growth in India's real sector has put Irfan Razack and his siblings back on the list. Their Prestige Estates Projects rode the boom in India's tech capital, Bengaluru, and is now making a mark in Mumbai, the country's financial hub.
It is a positive sign that the number of women billionaires on Forbes India's 100 Richest list is increasing. From veterans like Savitri Jindal, Anu Aga, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to newcomer Mahima Datla of Biologica E, there are 11 women on the list this year.
Sunil Mittal of Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Family have replaced the Hinduja Family and Shapoor Mistry & family in the Top 10 rankings. On the other hand, Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha continues to be the youngest billionaire on the list. Three nonagenarian billionaires made the cut as the oldest billionaires on the list.
Gautam Adani is the biggest dollar gainer on the list. With his brother Vinod, he added $48 billion to family wealth, overcoming the short-selling attack after the Hindenberg report. Joy Alukkas, Ajay Piramal were among the top dollar losers this year.
Increased cut-off saw 11 billionaires drop out from the list. Prominent names include Leena Tewari of USV, K Dinesh of Infosys, and Dilip and Anand Surana of Micro Labs, among others.