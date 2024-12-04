Forbes India's Richest 100 2024: Billionaires in numbers

India is riding high and is considered a hot spot by global investors after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a third term in June, albeit with a coalition, and put the stock market on overdrive. That buoyancy has made the elite club of India's 100 Richest even more exclusive this year, with the minimum net worth to make the cut-off rising to a record $3.3 billion