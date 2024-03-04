Aspiration for premium brands driving ecommerce in small towns: Report

India’s ecommerce market is expected to reach $200 billion by 2026, and consumers from Tier II, III and IV cities are going to be key drivers of this growth. A recent report by PwC India shows that consumers from Tier II-IV cities spend more time and money online shopping than those in Tier-I cities. The report shows that while the average basket size of consumers in Tier-I city for home and kitchen was worth Rs5,057,it was worth Rs6,097 for consumers from Tier II-IV cities.
The report points out that Tier II-IV cities consumers’ motivation behind online shopping differs fundamentally from those in metros. While the consumers in Tier-I cities opt for online shopping for better discount special offers and large crowds in the shopping malls, the aspiration for premium brands unavailable locally is the key motivation for online shopping for consumers in Tier II-IVs cities.