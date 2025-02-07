Explained: Deportation rules, reasons, and the US story

Deportation refers to the process of removal of foreign citizens from a country for violation of immigration laws. The deportation process is often carried out by the host country’s immigration authorities, and the cost of deportation is often borne by the host country.

There could be multiple reasons for a person’s deportation. The most common reason for deportation is illegal entry, that is, when a person enters a country without proper documentation. Other reasons for deportation include overstaying the visa period, violation of visa conditions, and criminal conviction.

In some cases, like criminal convictions and visa expiration, people have the right to appeal in court. In contrast, in the case of illegal entry, many countries have a fast-tracked process of deportation, and deportees have no right to appeal in court.

The United Nations has provided guidelines on deportation, which include provisions such as humane treatment of deportees, no deportation of vulnerable people, and no deportation to a country where the deportee’s life is at risk. However, every country has its own deportation laws, and the UN guidelines are sometimes not observed.

Also read: Silicon Valley's Indian dream: The fight over US's most controversial visa, the H1B