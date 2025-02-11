Explained: Why the government is worried about DeepSeek

Chinese AI (artificial intelligence) model DeepSeek has taken the world by storm. While its release has wiped out billions of dollars from the world’s biggest stock markets, it is giving sleepless nights to governments across the globe due to security concerns related to it.

Many, including the Indian government, are worried about how the Chinese AI company collects and uses the data of its users. Further, concerns over misinformation and the lack of accountability to the governments are adding fuel to the fire.

What data does It collect?

According to DeepSeek’s privacy policy, the app collects information such as name, date of birth, email address, telephone number, uploaded prompts, files and chat history. It also collects information on device models, IP addresses, cookies, payment information and user keystroke patterns.

Additionally, when the user logs in with third-party accounts, such as ones with Google or Apple, DeepSeek gets information on the user’s activity on other websites or apps through its advertising partners.

The privacy policy states that DeepSeek can share this data with its service providers, advertising, analytical partners and law enforcement agencies.