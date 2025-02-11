If there is one place where you can scale with stability, it is India: NTT Data's Amir Durrani

“We are an invisible $30 billion giant and we have been invisible for a while, but I think the market is noticing us now,” says Amir Durrani, executive vice president, Applications and Business Process Outsourcing, NTT Data Inc. “Our competitors are noticing us because of the full stack of services that we are bringing to the market and also in terms of the large deals and the risks that NTT is willing to take with clients,” he adds. The Tokyo-based IT services and infrastructure company gets about $12 billion in revenue from Japan, and the rest from other countries.

NTT Data has six innovation centres across the globe, with one in Bengaluru. The others are in Europe, Tokyo, China and the US. The company spends $3.6 billion annually on innovation, and claims to be one of the largest spenders on R&D in the sector. Durrani looks at applications, BPO, and configured platforms, which include SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow, MuleSoft, and Oracle.

On January 28, the company announced the global launch of its next-generation Smart artificial intelligence (AI) Agent, which will help the company accelerate the adoption of Generative AI. NTT Data aims to earn about $2 billion from Smart AI Agent-related businesses by 2027.

Durrani, who is based in Boston, spoke to Forbes India during his visit to India in Bengaluru and talked about GenAI as an enabler, the significance of India for NTT Data and more. Edited excerpts: