The Rise of Custom GPTs and Talent Mobility: A future trend in AI-driven business

Imagine you're a business leader faced with filling a critical position. Who should you hire—an internal candidate with deep knowledge of your operations or a talent from a competitor, someone who can bring in fresh ideas and insights? This choice is poised to become more critical as businesses increasingly build their own AI models (Proprietary models) or custom GPTs to avoid the risks of using public platforms like ChatGPT.

While custom GPTs promise to revolutionise operations and protect sensitive data, they also come with an unintended consequence: the centralisation of knowledge within the company. As organisations rely more heavily on their own AI systems, the challenge will be to ensure that they do not become intellectually isolated. This is where talent mobility comes into play. To maintain a competitive edge, companies may need to rely on external hires from competitors or other industries to inject fresh insights into their AI systems—sparking a future trend of increased talent movement across businesses.

The Rise of Custom GPTs: Scaling While Protecting Data

Generative AI, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, has shown immense potential in automating tasks, generating insights, and scaling operations. However, many companies are now wary of using public AI models due to concerns over data privacy. By feeding proprietary information into a shared platform, businesses risk their knowledge being aggregated with that of competitors, leading to potential vulnerabilities.

This concern is driving a future trend toward the creation of custom GPTs—AI models trained exclusively on a company's internal data. These bespoke AI systems offer the best of both worlds: They provide the power of AI-driven insights without the risks of sharing data with a public platform. By centralising knowledge, companies can scale more efficiently, using AI to optimise internal processes and decision-making.