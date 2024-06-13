AI in marketing: How customer-centric companies can benefit from data privacy regulations

To deliver personalized experiences and tailored recommendations that increase customer satisfaction and loyalty, customer-centric AI technologies rely on vast amounts of customer data, which raises concerns about privacy and the ethical use of personal information
The latest advances in artificial intelligence offer companies unprecedented opportunities to become more customer centric. As University of Virginia Darden School of Business Professor Rajkumar Venkatesan expounds in his recent book, The AI Marketing Canvas: A Five-Stage Road Map to Implementing Artificial Intelligence in Marketing, AI can help companies create and deliver superior customer value through personalized products and services.
