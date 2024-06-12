Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Is Apple + OpenAI expedient or the best of both worlds?

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
Apple, as widely anticipated leading up to its annual Worldwide Developer Conference, announced a partnership with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to the iPhone, iPad and MacBooks. The tie up evoked strident criticism from Elon Musk, the world's richest person, in particular around data privacy. In this episode, Jaspreet Bindra, an independent AI and ethics researcher and former chief digital officer of the Mahindra Group, and Dipanjan Chatterjee, VP and principal analyst at Forrester Research, unpack the significance of this deal

