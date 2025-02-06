EU sets out guidance on banning harmful AI uses

Mass surveillance, detecting emotions, social scoring: EU regulators laid out Tuesday what types of artificial intelligence tools are to be outlawed as too dangerous under the bloc's pioneering AI Act.

Provisions banning uses of the technology deemed to pose an unacceptable risk came into force this week, although the European Union's 27 states will have until August to designate a regulator to enforce them.

Adopted last year, the EU rules aim to avoid abuses of the nascent technology without hobbling innovation in Europe, which faces an uphill challenge as the United States and China charge ahead in the AI field.

The law, considered the most comprehensive AI regulation in the world, takes a risk-based approach: if a system is high-risk, a company will have a stricter set of obligations to fulfil before being authorised in the EU.

The new guidance aims to provide legal clarity to both regulators and companies on what uses face an outright ban, said a senior official with the European Commission.