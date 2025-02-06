Climate change threatens to expand area of world too hot for humans

Extreme heat will reach dangerous levels—even for younger people—across an area equivalent to the size of the United States if Earth's global warming hits two degrees Celsius, scientists warned on Tuesday.

Climate change is driving an increasing number of deadly heatwaves across the world, exposing a growing number of people to conditions that test the limits of human endurance.

Last year, more than 1,300 people died at the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia where temperatures hit 51.8C (125 degrees Fahrenheit).

For this study, published in the journal Nature Reviews Earth and Environment, researchers looked at global warming and the effects of searing heat on the human body.

They found a significant increase in the area of the world potentially exposed to unsafe temperatures, with people in North Africa and South Asia most at risk.