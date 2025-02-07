Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2025: Paving a road to safer tomorrows

What if the key to safer roads started with a simple idea: Parvah karenge, Surakshit rahenge? This was the heart of this year’s Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan, where the message was loud and clear, road safety isn’t just about laws or fines; it’s about looking out for each other. It’s about understanding that every time we step onto the road, we have the power to make a difference—not just for ourselves, but for everyone around us. This powerful theme set the tone for this edition, reminding us that our actions, big or small, shape the roads we share.

Children, the ones who will walk the roads of tomorrow, were the focal point of this campaign. Ensuring that they stay protected every time they step out onto the roads should be a priority for us all. Educating children—whose minds are impressionable—means investing in safer roads for our future, and this was a unanimous message shared by the speakers at the telethon. As Shri Amitabh Bachchan aptly put it, “Doosro ki parwah karna, apni parwah karna hota hai.” His words set the tone for the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2025 telethon, serving as a heartfelt call to action.

Shri Pankaj Tripathi emphasized the role of parents and teachers in ensuring that children understand traffic rules. “Children are the most vulnerable members of our society. It is our responsibility to teach them early and set an example," he said. Navya Naveli Nanda, a passionate advocate for the upcoming generation, also shared her thoughts on the importance of engaging in child-friendly initiatives like quizzes. “We must teach road safety through engaging methods that children can relate to. When we instill good habits early, they last a lifetime,” she explained.

Joined by an inspiring ensemble of leaders, artists, and changemakers—including Shri Nitin Gadkari, Prasoon Joshi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Vikrant Massey—the initiative brought the nation together to reflect on an often-overlooked yet life-altering subject: road safety. Shri Nitin Gadkari ji echoed the urgency of the cause, saying, “Money can be recovered if lost, but once someone's life is gone, it can't be recovered. It is more precious.” His words underscored the gravity of the road safety issue, reminding us that lives cannot be replaced.