Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2025: Paving a road to safer tomorrows

Road safety is not just about rules; it's about responsibility. It's about creating a culture where protecting lives becomes second nature, ensuring the roads of tomorrow are safer for everyone - starting with our children
What if the key to safer roads started with a simple idea: Parvah karenge, Surakshit rahenge? This was the heart of this year’s Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan, where the message was loud and clear, road safety isn’t just about laws or fines; it’s about looking out for each other. It’s about understanding that every time we step onto the road, we have the power to make a difference—not just for ourselves, but for everyone around us. This powerful theme set the tone for this edition, reminding us that our actions, big or small, shape the roads we share.
Children, the ones who will walk the roads of tomorrow, were the focal point of this campaign. Ensuring that they stay protected every time they step out onto the roads should be a priority for us all. Educating children—whose minds are impressionable—means investing in safer roads for our future, and this was a unanimous message shared by the speakers at the telethon. As Shri Amitabh Bachchan aptly put it, “Doosro ki parwah karna, apni parwah karna hota hai.” His words set the tone for the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2025 telethon, serving as a heartfelt call to action.
Shri Pankaj Tripathi emphasized the role of parents and teachers in ensuring that children understand traffic rules. “Children are the most vulnerable members of our society. It is our responsibility to teach them early and set an example," he said. Navya Naveli Nanda, a passionate advocate for the upcoming generation, also shared her thoughts on the importance of engaging in child-friendly initiatives like quizzes. “We must teach road safety through engaging methods that children can relate to. When we instill good habits early, they last a lifetime,” she explained.
Joined by an inspiring ensemble of leaders, artists, and changemakers—including Shri Nitin Gadkari, Prasoon Joshi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Vikrant Massey—the initiative brought the nation together to reflect on an often-overlooked yet life-altering subject: road safety. Shri Nitin Gadkari ji echoed the urgency of the cause, saying, “Money can be recovered if lost, but once someone's life is gone, it can't be recovered. It is more precious.” His words underscored the gravity of the road safety issue, reminding us that lives cannot be replaced.
Each story shared and each perspective voiced carried a sense of urgency and empathy, reminding us that the roads we travel are shared spaces that demand respect, discipline, and care. From ensuring ISI-marked helmets to leveraging technology like AI to monitor reckless driving, the discussions shed light on actionable steps that can save lives—especially those of our youngest road users. As Prasoon Joshi put it, “Life is precious, and we must dedicate ourselves to protecting it—not just for our families, but for the country.”
Road safety is not just about rules; it’s about responsibility. It’s about creating a culture where protecting lives becomes second nature, ensuring the roads of tomorrow are safer for everyone—starting with our children. Vikrant Massey’s message resonated deeply when he said, “We must stop thinking of safety as an afterthought. It's about protecting the lives of everyone, especially the most vulnerable."
A Month of Non-Stop Road Safety Awareness
The campaign started with a grand opening event for the drivers of the future and ended with people who built an impression on them. Over the course of one month, the mission of generating road safety awareness took to the streets. The symbolic flagging off of the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan bus was a powerful moment, representing the journey to spread awareness far and wide. Regional events became the heart of this mission, bringing communities together to share stories, participate in workshops, and understand how simple actions—like wearing a seatbelt or following traffic rules—can save lives.
As the event came to a close, it gave a strong message that Sadak Suraksha, or road safety, is not just about following a rulebook but about a shared responsibility to protect others and oneself. Samantha Ruth Prabhu captured the essence of the campaign perfectly when she said, “We must make road safety a habit. The more we prioritize it, the safer we will be.”
In the end, this 3rd edition of Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan wasn’t just an event; it was a movement—a call to action to make road safety a part of our everyday lives. By creating a culture of care, respect, and responsibility, we can build a future where the roads are safer for everyone.
