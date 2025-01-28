DeepSeek: Chinese AI firm making waves in Silicon Valley

Chinese firm DeepSeek's artificial intelligence chatbot has soared to the top of the Apple Store's download charts, stunning industry insiders and analysts with its ability to match its US competitors.

The programme has shaken up the tech industry and hit US titans including Nvidia and Meta, which has spent vast sums of cash to get ahead in the fast-developing AI sector.

Here's what you need to know about DeepSeek:

Top performer

DeepSeek was developed by a start-up based in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, known for its high density of tech firms.

Available as an app or on desktop, DeepSeek can do many of the things that its Western competitors can do—write song lyrics, help work on a personal development plan, or even write a recipe for dinner based on what's in the fridge.