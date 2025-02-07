Explained: Why nuclear energy is back in fashion again

In the early 70s, nuclear-generated electricity production was at about 200 terawatt-hours (TWh) and went on to become 2500 TWh by the turn of the century ( 1TWh=1000 Gigawatt). The number of operational reactors increased from 84 to 435 in the same period. It was seen as a relatively clean, reliable, and cheap source of energy. However, Japan’s Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011 halted this progress.

The Fukushima disaster led to the death of 51 people and the displacement of about 1,64,000 residents in the area. Radioactive contamination in the region raised questions about the long-term effects of a nuclear accident. This resulted in a change in the perception of nuclear energy from a relatively safe energy source to a risky energy source.

In the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster, many nations decided to scale back their nuclear plants. Japan shut down all its 54 nuclear reactors. Germany shut down 8 of its reactors and decided to phase out the remaining reactors by 2022. Spain put a ban on building new reactors. Several other countries, such as France, Belgium, and Taiwan, agreed to reduce their dependency on nuclear energy.

Now, the global focus turned to renewable energy sources. Between 2010 and 2019, the total global investment in renewables amounted to $ 2.5 trillion, per the United Nations Environment Programme. In 2019, about $131 billion were invested in solar energy, and $138 billion were invested in wind energy. In contrast, the average annual investment in nuclear energy remained at $30 billion in the same period.