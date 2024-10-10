Government action needed for world to meet renewables goal: IEA

"Renewables are moving faster than national governments can set targets for," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol
The world is falling short of a global agreement to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 but the target is within reach if governments take policy actions, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.
With China and solar energy leading the charge, renewables are set to meet almost half of global electricity demand by the end of the decade, the Paris-based IEA said in an annual report on the sector.