How are India's power companies handling the crucial renewables transition?

India is seeing a record demand for power, spurred both by economic activity and the climate crisis. Power companies are expanding their renewables capacity, even as the country's dependence on coal is on the rise. How are they managing the transition?
The power industry in India is having a moment in the sun. Quite literally.
There are two main reasons. First is the rising, unprecedented demand for power, and second is the ambitious green energy transition goals the country has set, which are to be led by renewables.
