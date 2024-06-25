Climate change is wreaking havoc in India. It needs clarity and action now

The practical way to meet India's growing energy requirements is to continue the dependence on thermal power (like coal, gas, diesel etc), which is the case now and is likely to continue for the next few decades. At the same time, not losing sight of our clean energy commitments will be imperative
As I write this, the northeastern state of Sikkim has been hit by heavy rains, with floods and landslides claiming lives and leaving thousands of people stranded. Over the last few months, India faced its hottest summer yet, with a heatwave causing scores of casualties. The climate crisis is here, and it’s only getting more urgent.
