Rashid Khan and Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan celebrate after their team's victory. The Afghanistan team will advance to the Semi-Finals in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup. West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground on June 24, 2024 in St Vincent, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines.

Image: Darrian Traynor-ICC/ICC via Getty Images