India stares at higher food prices with fears of weak monsoon

After a good start, the 'pause' in rains across most regions has led to a delay in the sowing of kharif crops, stoking concerns of food inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates
Early forecasts of a normal and above normal rainfall seem to have gone awry in June. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) and Skymet’s prediction for this year had fanned expectations of a strong rural recovery and some respite from rising food prices. However, the progress of monsoon has dashed hopes of abundant rainfall. June witnessed below normal rainfall, which was 17 percent below the long-term average (LTA).