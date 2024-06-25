To discover breakthrough ideas, look to the outsiders

An AI-boosted search for prescient ideas finds they're more likely to come from the periphery than the core
Investors and business leaders are always on the lookout for the next big thing, the paradigm shift that will upend industries and change the world. The hope is to get in early and ride the wave — or at least avoid getting flattened by it. Yet where should they be looking?
“There’s a huge literature on innovation,” says Amir Goldberg, an associate professor of organizational behavior at Stanford Graduate School of Business. “One of the perennial debates is whether new ideas are more likely to come from established players or new entrants in a field — those in the core or on the periphery, so to speak.”
This piece originally appeared in Stanford Business Insights from Stanford Graduate School of Business.