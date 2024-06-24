Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Freshworks CEO Dennis Woodside on the chess game to a billion dollars and beyond

In this episode, Woodside touches upon topics including the timing of his taking over the top job from Freshworks founder Girish Mathrubootham, who plans to focus on the company's products strategy, how Freshworks might get to its first target of a billion dollars in revenue by 2026, and how Dennis views India — not only from the point of view of technical talent, but also as a market as Freshworks evolves into a larger enterprise software company
Published: Jun 24, 2024

