Need for embracing 'wise innovation'

Here's how to create the next generation of innovators
Although it has long been acknowledged that innovation is a key factor in growth and prosperity, the search for innovative solutions has not always been in line with larger societal and environmental objectives. 'Wise innovation' aims to bring together innovation, wisdom, compassion, and a comprehensive definition of success.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai. Views expressed by authors are personal.]