Endless struggle, undaunted spirit: The Afghanistan cricket story

From learning the sport at the refugee camps in Pakistan, Afghanistan has taken a giant leap, making it to their first ever semifinal in an ICC tournament
Emotions took over as soon as Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman to clinch the semifinal spot for Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Several Afghanistan players broke into tears, perhaps recalling years of struggle.
When people talk of Afghanistan, a country that has been marred with decades of conflict and war, cricket is probably the last thing on their mind. But the way the Afghanistan cricket team has carried itself despite all the challenges shows how sport can mend the spirit of a nation.