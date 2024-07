T

ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup winners list

Men’s T20 World Cup Year Winner Runner Up 2007 India Pakistan 2009 Pakistan Sri Lanka 2010 England Australia 2012 West Indies Sri Lanka 2014 Sri Lanka India 2016 West Indies England 2021 Australia New Zealand 2022 England Pakistan 2024 India South Africa

2007

Host Country: South Africa

Scores: India -157/5; Pakistan - 152/10



2009

Host Country: England

Scores: Pakistan - 139/2; Sri Lanka - 138/6

2010

Host Country: West Indies

Scores: England - 148/3; Australia - 147/6



2012

Host Country: Sri Lanka

Scores: West Indies - 137/6; Sri Lanka - 101/10



2014

Host Country: Bangladesh

Scores: Sri Lanka - 134/4; India - 130/4



2016

Host Country: India

Scores: West Indies - 161/6; England - 155/9



2021

Host Country: UAE and Oman

Scores: Australia - 173/2; New Zealand - 172/4



2022

Host Country: Australia

Scores: England - 138/5; Pakistan - 137/8



2024

Host Countries: West Indies and United States



Scores: India - 176/7; South Africa - 169/8

he ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a premier T20 International cricket tournament organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). For the uninitiated, this shorter and more dynamic version of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup features matches lasting only 20 overs, making for a faster-paced and more exciting game. The T20 format emphasises power-hitting and aggressive batting, creating a thrilling spectacle for fans.The T20 match format is designed to be more accessible and engaging for fans, with a shorter duration and a greater number of boundaries and sixes. This format sets the ICC Men's T20 World Cup apart from the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, offering a more intense and fast-paced game. Millions of enthusiasts and fans worldwide have been religiously following the tournament unfolding in the US and West Indies. The final match of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, 2024. Indian men's cricket team under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma will face off against South Africa's team at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.The list here shows the list of all ICC Men's T20 World Cup winners from 2007 to 2024.Here's a closer look at all the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match winners from 2007 to 2024.The inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007 culminated in a match between India and Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. India won the toss and strategically chose to bat first under MS Dhoni's captaincy, posting 157 runs in 20 overs . Gautam Gambhir played a crucial role with 75 runs off 54 balls.Pakistan's response was initially sluggish, but Misbah-ul-Haq refused to give up. He blasted Harbhajan for three crucial sixes in the 17th over, and Sohail Tanvir joined in with two sixes off Sreesanth's next over. With 20 needed off the final two overs, RP Singh bowled an incredible penultimate over, conceding just seven runs. The unheralded Joginder Sharma was given the ball for the final over, and India won the match by just five runs, becoming the first-ever ICC Men's T20 World Cup champion.The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2009 saw Sri Lanka face off against Pakistan at the iconic Lord's in London on June 21, 2009. This was the tournament's second edition, and Pakistan emerged victorious by eight wickets, securing their first-ever ICC Men's T20 World Cup Winner title . Sri Lanka managed 138/6 in their 20 overs, setting a target for Pakistan. Pakistan reached the target runs in 18.4 overs, with Shahid Afridi hitting the winning runs. Tillakaratne Dilshan was named Man of the Series, while Afridi earned the Man of the Match award.The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2010 Final saw England face off against Australia at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown , Barbados, on May 16, 2010. This was the tournament's third edition, and England emerged victorious by seven wickets, securing their first-ever World T20 title and their first ICC world championship.Australia posted 147 for 6 in their 20 overs, setting a target for England. England's first wicket fell early, but Kieswetter and Pietersen took control with a 111-run partnership for the second wicket. Morgan and Collingwood then completed the chase with three overs to spare. Kieswetter was awarded Man of the Match for his maiden international T20 half-century, while Pietersen was named Player of the Tournament.The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2012 Final saw West Indies defeat Sri Lanka by 36 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This was the tournament's fourth edition, and West Indies secured their first-ever World T20 title, marking their first major trophy since the 2004 ICC World Championship Trophy.West Indies scored 137 for 6, adding 108 runs in the last ten overs. Despite Kumar Sangakara's efforts, tight bowling restricted Sri Lanka to 39 for one after eight overs. Mahela Jayawardene top-scored for Sri Lanka with 33 runs, while Sunil Narine produced impressive figures of 9-3 in 3.4 overs. Samuels was awarded Man of the Match for his all-round performance, contributing with the bat and taking 1-15 in his four overs of bowling.The 2014 ICC Men’s World T20 Final saw Sri Lanka face off against India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on April 6, 2014. This was the tournament's fifth edition, and Sri Lanka emerged victorious by six wickets, securing their first-ever T20 World Cup title. Sri Lanka's win marked their first major trophy since the 2009 ICC World Cup. The match was watched by 25,000 spectators at the stadium.Kumar Sangakkara was awarded Player of the Match for his impressive performance. Sri Lanka won the toss and fielded first, marking the last T20 International for Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. Mahela Jayawardene made history by becoming the first batsman to reach 1000 runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2016 Final occurred at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 3, 2016, with England facing off against the West Indies. The West Indies emerged victorious by four wickets, securing their second ICC World T20 title and becoming the first cricket team to achieve this feat.England posted 155/9 after their 20 overs, but the West Indies' batting depth kept them in the game. Samuels finished with an unbeaten 85 off 66 , the highest score in T20 World Cup final history, earning him the Man of the Match award.The West Indies' victory marked their fourth ICC world championship , making them the first team to win both the men's and women's T20 World Cup titles on the same day.The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, the tournament's seventh edition, took place in Oman and the UAE from October 17 to November 14, 2021. The match was initially scheduled for Australia in 2020 but was circumstantially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then moved from India to the UAE in 2021 due to pandemic concerns.New Zealand made history by reaching their first ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 final, defeating England by five wickets in the semi-finals . In the final, Australia emerged victorious, defeating New Zealand by eight wickets to claim their first T20 World Cup title. David Warner was declared Player of the Tournament, while Mitchell Marsh was named Player of the Match.The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 final took place at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia, on November 13, 2022, between England and Pakistan. Both teams were eyeing their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup title. England won the toss and fielded first. Pakistan posted a total of 137 runs for the loss of 8 wickets.With this win, England became the first men's team to hold both the ODI (50-over) and T20 World Cup titles simultaneously, having also won the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final. Ben Stokes became just the fifth player to record half-centuries in multiple ICC World Cup (ODI or T20) finals.Kensington Oval in Barbados hosted the final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on June 29. Finalists India and South Africa were both undefeated in their path to lifting the trophy. India won the toss and decided to bat first. Rohit Sharma-led team gave South Africa 176 runs to chase. Virat Kohli (76) and Axar Patel (47) build a crucial partnership. In response, Proteas' Heinrich Klaasen (52) and Quinto de Kock (39) tried to hold the fort. But Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya's consistent spells gave India a win by 7 runs.As India lifted its second T20 World Cup trophy and fourth overall, senior squad members Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and coach Rahul Dravid announced their retirement from the short format of the game.