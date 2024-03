Top 10 most expensive players in IPL 2024

T

Most expensive IPL players in 2024



Player IPL team Fees #1 Mitchell Starc Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 24.75 Crore #2 Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 20.50 Crore #3 Daryl Mitchell Chennai Super Kings Rs 14 Crore #4 Harshal Patel Punjab Kings Rs 11.75 Crore #5 Alzarri Joseph Royal Challengers Bangalore Rs 11.50 Crore #6 Spencer Johnson Gujarat Titans Rs 10 Crore #7 Sameer Rizvi Chennai Super Kings Rs 8.40 Crore #8 Rilee Rossouw Punjab Kings Rs 8 Crore #9 Rovman Powell Rajasthan Royals Rs 7.40 Crore #10 Shahrukh Khan Gujarat Titans Rs 7.40 Crore

Data source:

IPLT20.com

Mitchell Starc

Total wickets in IPL: 34

Nationality: Australian

Pat Cummins

Total wickets in IPL: 45

Nationality: Australian

Daryl Mitchell

Total runs in IPL: 33

Nationality: New Zealander

Harshal Patel

Total wickets in IPL: 111

Nationality: Indian

Alzarri Joseph

Total wickets in IPL: 20

Nationality: West Indies

Spencer Johnson

Total runs in IPL: NA

Nationality: Australian

Sameer Rizvi

Total runs in IPL: NA

Nationality: Indian

Rilee Rossouw

Total runs in IPL: 262

Nationality: South African

Rovman Powell

Total runs in IPL: 257

Nationality: Jamaican

Shahrukh Khan

Total runs in IPL: 426

Nationality: Indian

he Indian Premier League (IPL) is not just a cricket tournament; it's a fusion of sports and entertainment that captivates audiences globally. Since its inception, the IPL has redefined cricket, transcending boundaries and bringing together players from diverse backgrounds to compete at the highest level. As the 2024 season unfolds, we already know who the most expensive players in IPL are this time.In IPL, talent is valued the most, and the auction room becomes the stage for high-stakes battles among franchises vying for the most coveted players. These players aren't just athletes; they are brands, possessing the ability to turn the tide of a match single-handedly. The lure of the IPL auctions lies in pursuing these cricketing maestros, where price tags often soar to new heights in the quest for supremacy on the field. This article looks at the top ten most expensive players in IPL 2024.The top 10 most expensive IPL players in 2024, along with the teams they have joined and the fees they command—we present all the key information at a glance:More about the most expensive IPL playersLet’s read more about these most expensive IPL players and understand why they are worth the big bucks.Mitchell Starc, the Australian fast bowler, brings sheer pace and precision to any team he represents. Known for his lethal yorkers and ability to swing the ball both ways, Starc is a nightmare for batters in the death overs. At 34, he combines experience with skill, making him a valuable asset for any franchise. His hefty price tag reflects his reputation as one of the most feared bowlers in the world, and his presence in any team bolsters their bowling attack significantly.Pat Cummins, the Australian all-rounder, is a prized asset for any team. At 30, Cummins brings versatility and experience, capable of generating pace and contributing with the bat down the order. His ability to perform under pressure makes him a valuable addition to any lineup. He delivers his promises, as we saw when he won the 2023 Cricket World Cup Final against India.Whether delivering fiery spells with the ball or scoring crucial runs with the bat, Cummins can turn the game around single-handedly, making him an indispensable player in the T20 format. He is fittingly one of the most expensive players in IPL.New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has a reputation for explosive batting and handy medium-pace bowling. Mitchell's adaptability to different situations makes him a valuable asset, providing depth to the batting order and offering crucial overs with the ball. His inclusion strengthens any team, adding balance and firepower to their lineup.Harshal Patel, the Indian medium-pacer, is set to spearhead the bowling attack for his IPL team. Patel is known for his variations and ability to pick up wickets consistently, making him a key player in the T20 format. His knack for delivering in pressure situations makes him a valuable asset, and his team will rely on him to lead their bowling unit with aplomb.Alzarri Joseph, the West Indies speedster, brings raw pace and aggression to his IPL team. Joseph's ability to trouble batters with his pace and bounce adds potency to his team's bowling attack. His knack for picking up crucial breakthroughs makes him a valuable asset, and his team will look to him to provide early breakthroughs and contain runs in the powerplay overs.Spencer Johnson, the emerging all-rounder, is set to make his mark in IPL 2024. Johnson brings explosive batting and useful medium-pace bowling to his team. His ability to perform under pressure and contribute in various aspects of the game makes him an exciting prospect for the franchise, and they will bank on him to deliver match-winning performances.Sameer Rizvi, the promising young talent, earns a spot on his IPL team with impressive performances in domestic cricket. Rizvi's hard-hitting batting and useful spin bowling add depth to his team's squad. His potential to excel on the big stage makes him a valuable addition to the lineup, and his team will look to groom him into a match-winner for the future.The South African left-handed batter, Rilee Rossouw brings experience and firepower to his IPL team's batting lineup. Rossouw's aggressive stroke play and ability to anchor the innings make him a valuable asset in the middle order. His consistency in scoring runs and ability to accelerate when needed makes him a key player for his team.Rovman Powell, the Jamaican all-rounder, joins his IPL team with explosive batting and handy medium-pace bowling. Powell's big-hitting abilities and athleticism on the field add firepower to his team's middle order. His ability to change the course of the game single-handedly makes him a valuable asset, and his team will look to him to deliver impactful performances.Shahrukh Khan, the promising young Indian batter, is set to make waves in IPL 2024. Khan's aggressive batting style and ability to clear the ropes effortlessly add firepower to his team's batting lineup. His knack for scoring quick runs in the middle overs and finishing games makes him a valuable asset, and his team will bank on him to deliver match-winning performances.