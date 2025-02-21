Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Top 10 most expensive players in IPL 2025

Learn about the mega IPL auction and explore the list of the most expensive players in IPL 2025 based on their winning bids

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 21, 2025 02:58:48 PM IST
Updated: Feb 21, 2025 03:00:29 PM IST

Cricket in India is more than a sport; it’s a passion that unites millions. According to Statista, cricket is the most preferred sport in the country - not that you need Statista to verify that in this cricket-crazy nation. With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 around the corner, the excitement around the sport is at an all-time high, and fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite teams and players in action.

The IPL auction in November 2024 saw intense bidding as franchises went all out to secure top talents. Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player ever at ₹27 crore, while Shreyas Iyer wasn’t far behind with a ₹26.75 crore deal. With the IPL tournament set to kick off on March 22, 2025, cricket lovers are all set for the upcoming season.

This article looks closer at the top expensive IPL players of 2025 and how they can impact their team’s performance.

A list of the most expensive players in IPL 2025

According to the IPL 2025 auction, here’s the list of the top 10 most expensive players based on their final bid prices:

Rank IPL Player Name Winning Bid (in ₹ crores) IPL Team
1 Rishabh Pant 27 Lucknow Super Giants
2 Shreyas Iyer 26.75 Punjab Kings
3 Venkatesh Iyer 23.75 Kolkata Knight Riders
4 Arshdeep Singh 18 Punjab Kings
5 Yuzvendra Chahal 18 Punjab Kings
6 Jos Buttler 15.75 Gujarat Titans
7 KL Rahul 14 Delhi Capitals
8 Trent Boult 12.5 Mumbai Indians
9 Jofra Archer 12.5 Rajasthan Royals
10 Josh Hazlewood 12.5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Now that we’ve seen the list of the most expensive players in IPL 2025, let’s understand what makes them the team asset. 

Rishab Pant; Image: Getty ImagesRishab Pant; Image: Getty Images

Rishab Pant 

  • Country: India 
  • Role: Wicket-keeper, batter

Rishabh Pant, the talented wicketkeeper-batsman from India, has been a prominent figure in the IPL since 2016. In November 2024, he made history at the IPL auction by becoming the most expensive player ever, signing with the Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27 crore. He is also the elected captain. In his IPL career, he has played 111 matches and scored over 3,200 runs, including a century and 18 fifties. 

Shreyas Iyer; Image: Getty ImagesShreyas Iyer; Image: Getty Images

Shreyas Iyer

  • Country: India 
  • Role: Batter

Shreyas Iyer made his IPL debut in 2015 and has played 116 matches since then, scoring above 3,000 runs with 21 fifties. He joined the Punjab Kings for a winning bid of ₹26.75 crore, making him the second-most expensive player in IPL 2025. Iyer has led three IPL teams: Delhi, Kolkata, and now Punjab. Under his captaincy, KKR won the IPL championship in 2024, and his addition will strengthen the Punjab team. 

Venkatesh Iyer; Image: Getty ImagesVenkatesh Iyer; Image: Getty Images

Venkatesh Iyer

  • Country: India 
  • Role: All-rounder 

Venkatesh Iyer has been a key IPL player for the KKR team since his season debut in 2021, when he scored 370 runs in 10 matches. Additionally, he also scored a total of 1326 runs in 51 games. With a strong T20 strike rate of 137.64 and the ability to deliver match-winning performances, he is among the most expensive players in the IPL 2025 lineup.

Arshdeep Singh; Image: Getty ImagesArshdeep Singh; Image: Getty Images

Arshdeep Singh

  • Country: India 
  • Role: Bowler 

India’s young and skilful bowler, Arshdeep Singh, has become a crucial asset for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. Known for his exceptional bowling and precision for taking key wickets, Arshdeep’s performance has been consistently strong. With 76 wickets in 65 total matches of his IPL career, Arshdeep is one of the most expensive players this IPL. 

Yuzvendra Chahal; Image: Getty ImagesYuzvendra Chahal; Image: Getty Images

Yuzvendra Chahal

  • Country: India 
  • Role: Bowler 

Punjab Kings also selected Yuzvendra Chahal during the IPL auction. One of the top spinners in Indian cricket, he won the ‘Man of the Match’ award against the Delhi team in 2014. In 2022, he took a hat-trick and five wickets against KKR. His outstanding bowling skills contributed to his high winning bid of ₹18 crore, making him one of the most expensive IPL players. 

Jos Buttler; Image: Getty ImagesJos Buttler; Image: Getty Images

Jos Buttler

  • Country: England 
  • Role: Wicket-keeper, batter 

Jos Buttler, an English cricketer, has been one of the standout IPL players, consistently delivering match-winning performances. His well-timed batting and good wicket-keeping skills make him a valuable asset in IPL 2025. He has played over 100 IPL matches, with a strike rate of 147.53. His assertive approach remains crucial for Gujarat’s success and ranks him sixth among the most expensive players.

KL Rahul; Image: Getty ImagesKL Rahul; Image: Getty Images

KL Rahul

  • Country: India
  • Role: Wicket-keeper, batter 

KL Rahul is a versatile batsman and wicketkeeper, making him one of the most valuable players in IPL. In 2020, Rahul won the Orange Cap for 670 runs in the season and became the first player to score a century in his 100th IPL match. His experience in 132 games with 4683 runs, 4 centuries, and 37 fifties make him an essential part of the IPL and Delhi Capital’s team, who bought him for ₹14 crores.

Trent Boult; Image: Getty ImagesTrent Boult; Image: Getty Images

Trent Boult

  • Country: New Zealand
  • Role: Bowler

Known for his fast swing as a left-arm bowler, Trent Boult has been a dominant cricketer among all IPL players. His performance in powerplays makes him one of the top bowlers in IPL seasons, with 121 wickets in 104 matches. Having played a key role in multiple global tournaments, his ability to strike early makes him one of the most expensive players in IPL 2025.

Jofra Archer; Image: Getty ImagesJofra Archer; Image: Getty Images

Jofra Archer

  • Country: England
  • Role: Bowler

With his debut in 2018, Jofra Archer played in 40 IPL matches so far. His bowling pace and accuracy make him one of the most expensive players in IPL 2025. Whether breaking partnerships early or delivering yorkers, he is a good value addition to the team. After the winning bid of ₹12.5 crore, Archer is all set to play for Rajasthan Royals in the current season. 

Josh Hazlewood; Image: Getty ImagesJosh Hazlewood; Image: Getty Images

Josh Hazlewood

  • Country: Australian
  • Role: Bowler

Josh Hazlewood is known for his pace, bouncers, and consistent bowling performances throughout the IPL. Though multiple franchises were bidding for him, RCB made the winning bid of ₹12.5 crores and bagged the deal. Hazlewood certainly has the required experience, making him the tenth-most expensive IPL player in 2025. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Who has won the most IPL trophies to date?

As of 2024, the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have each won five IPL trophies, making them the most successful teams in the IPL.

2. What is the price of Virat Kohli in IPL 2025?

For the IPL 2025 season, Virat Kohli was retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for ₹21 crore. He has been a part of the team since its inception in 2008. 

3. Which players did CSK retain in IPL 2025?

Tata IPL 2025 released the retention players’ list after the IPL auction, and CSK retained MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, and Matheesha Pathirana.

