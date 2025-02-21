Top 10 most expensive players in IPL 2025

Cricket in India is more than a sport; it’s a passion that unites millions. According to Statista, cricket is the most preferred sport in the country - not that you need Statista to verify that in this cricket-crazy nation. With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 around the corner, the excitement around the sport is at an all-time high, and fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite teams and players in action.

The IPL auction in November 2024 saw intense bidding as franchises went all out to secure top talents. Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player ever at ₹27 crore, while Shreyas Iyer wasn’t far behind with a ₹26.75 crore deal. With the IPL tournament set to kick off on March 22, 2025, cricket lovers are all set for the upcoming season.

This article looks closer at the top expensive IPL players of 2025 and how they can impact their team’s performance.

A list of the most expensive players in IPL 2025

According to the IPL 2025 auction, here’s the list of the top 10 most expensive players based on their final bid prices:

Rank IPL Player Name Winning Bid (in ₹ crores) IPL Team 1 Rishabh Pant 27 Lucknow Super Giants 2 Shreyas Iyer 26.75 Punjab Kings 3 Venkatesh Iyer 23.75 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 Arshdeep Singh 18 Punjab Kings 5 Yuzvendra Chahal 18 Punjab Kings 6 Jos Buttler 15.75 Gujarat Titans 7 KL Rahul 14 Delhi Capitals 8 Trent Boult 12.5 Mumbai Indians 9 Jofra Archer 12.5 Rajasthan Royals 10 Josh Hazlewood 12.5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Now that we’ve seen the list of the most expensive players in IPL 2025, let’s understand what makes them the team asset.