Five most surprising pcks of IPL auction 2025

From exciting teenage batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer to Chinaman Noor Ahmad and pacer Tushar Deshpande, a few cricketers grabbed eyeballs for the price they got. A total of Rs639.15 crore was spent on players, the most in the league's history
Clockw
The recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction saw Rs639.15 crore spent on players—the most in the T20 league’s history. A total of 1,577 players had registered for the auction, but the list was pruned down to 577 of which 182 players were bought by the 10 franchises.
There were quite a few bidding wars at the auction table with both international and Indian stars going for huge money at the two-day event, held in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah city. India’s wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping Rs27 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. A few other players were bought in excess of Rs20 crore—a figure that had crossed just twice earlier in the auctions.
While some players were expected to fetch big money, given the value they offer, the signing amounts of a few others left everyone awestruck. Here are the five most surprising picks at the IPL auction.