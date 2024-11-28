Tech5: India enters top 50 in Network Readiness Index, Microsoft faces wide-ranging probe, and more

India has surged 11 spots to 49th place in the Network Readiness Index (NRI) 2024, up from 60th position in 2023, according to the latest report on the ranking, published by the Portulans Institute and Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford.

The report ranks 133 economies on technology, people, governance, and impact. India’s score improved to 53.63, driven by strong performances in AI publications, ICT exports, and broadband infrastructure, according to a November 27 press release from India’s ministry of communications.

India topped global rankings in AI scientific output and talent concentration and ranked highly in fibre broadband subscriptions and mobile broadband traffic. It also placed second among lower-middle-income nations, trailing Vietnam. This advancement reflects India’s robust digital transformation, with significant telecom reforms, the expansion of broadband access through Digital India, and the rollout of 5G services.

The US topped the rankings for the third year in a row. And China moved up to the 17th spot and was the only middle-income economy in the NRI’s top 20 due to its formidable technological prowess, the Portulans Institute said in its press release on November 20.

US authorities open wide ranging probe into Microsoft

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched a wide-ranging antitrust probe into Microsoft, focusing on its software licensing, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence practices, Reuters reported earlier today.

The investigation, initiated under FTC Chair Lina Khan, is scrutinising allegations that Microsoft is using its dominance in productivity software to impose restrictive licensing terms, making it harder for customers to migrate data from its Azure cloud platform to competitors.

The FTC is also examining Microsoft's cybersecurity and AI offerings, amid growing concerns from rivals like Google and Amazon. These companies have criticised Microsoft’s cloud policies, including alleged overcharging and unfavourable updates for users running Windows Server on competing platforms.

Microsoft declined to comment, but the investigation could face a shift in approach under a potential Republican-led FTC following President Trump’s re-election. The probe comes as antitrust scrutiny intensifies on Big Tech, with Microsoft previously navigating a more lenient regulatory environment, Reuters notes.

Apple gave ground to Android in 2024 smartphone revival: IDC

Even though this year saw a solid revival of smartphone sales, Apple barely participated in the growth, according to market researcher IDC.

Worldwide smartphone shipments are forecast to grow 6.2 percent year-over-year in 2024 to 1.24 billion units, IDC said on November 26, in a press release. This follows two years of steep declines and the growth is fuelled by pent-up demand for device upgrades, IDC notes in the release.

Almost all of that growth, however, is attributed to Android phone makers.

Rapid Android growth of 7.6 percent year-over-year focussed in APeJC (Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China), Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and China, primarily in low-end devices, is pivotal to the 6.2 percent growth this year. In contrast, iOS is expected to grow only 0.4 percent in 2024, according to IDC.

Despite record breaking performance in emerging markets like India, Apple faces challenges in large markets like China, US and Europe. In 2025, IDC expects iOS to grow by 3.1 percent year-over-year, outpacing Android’s forecasted 1.7 percent growth over the same period.

Databricks in talks to raise money at $55 billion valuation

Databricks, one of the world’s most valuable private tech firms, is raising up to $8 billion in a new funding round, bringing its valuation to $55 billion, CNBC reported on November 26, citing sources aware of the plan.

The round, which could surpass OpenAI’s $6.6 billion raise in October, is aimed at providing liquidity for employees and easing the pressure for an immediate IPO, according to CNBC. While a public debut remains possible in mid-2025, CEO Ali Ghodsi emphasised the company’s long-term growth strategy, prioritising success over a quick listing.

The San Francisco-based data management and analytics company, has benefitted from the AI boom, including its recent $1.3 billion acquisition of MosaicML, CNBC notes. Databricks is backed by major investors like Nvidia, Andreessen Horowitz, and Fidelity. Despite challenges in the broader software market, Databricks’ value has grown, making its IPO plans less urgent.

Most influencers don’t verify information they share: Unesco study

A majority of social media influencers fail to verify information before sharing it, CNN reported on November 26, citing findings from a UNESCO study that was published this month.

Of the 500 digital creators surveyed across 45 countries, 62 percent admitted they don't fact-check content before posting. One-third rely on trusted sources without verification, while 37 percent use fact-checking websites.

Despite a relatively low focus on topics like politics and economics—only 12 percent of influencers cover such subjects—the findings highlight a growing concern about misinformation. Influencers tend to judge content credibility based on popularity (42 percent) or trusted friends and experts (20 percent), with just 17 percent prioritising evidence-based verification.

The study underscores the risks of unchecked content dissemination, which can erode public trust in media and skew online discourse.