IPL winners list from 2008 to 2024

Read about the past IPL winners and learn how brilliantly they performed—vouch for your favourite teams in their upcoming IPL 2025 matches
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a cricket spectacle that brings excitement and passion to billions of fans not just in India but worldwide. Ever since the IPL tournament began in 2008, we’ve seen how teams gave their best winning performances. With top international and domestic cricketers in action, every IPL match delivers ‘moments’ that stay with us for years. Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata teams have built a legacy by winning multiple IPL championship trophies.
As the IPL 2025 season approaches, this blog revisits the list of past IPL winners and their specifics. Examining the previous winners helps us understand which teams have dominated and how the competition has evolved.
Here’s a detailed list of IPL winners sourced from the IPL’s official site:
|Team
|Trophies Won
|IPL Seasons Won (Year)
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|1
|2008
|Deccan Chargers (DC)
|1
|2009
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|5
|2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|3
|2012, 2014, and 2024
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|5
|2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|1
|2016
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|1
|2022
If we look back, each IPL winner has uniquely shaped the league’s history. As the teams gear up for the 16th IPL season, commencing on March 22, 2025, the buzz is high among the crowd.
We’ll now briefly discuss the IPL champions and what fans must know about the upcoming season–from the teams’ opening match schedules (in IST) to the latest captaincy line-ups.
In 2008, under the captaincy of Shane Warne, RR won the inaugural IPL title. Key players like Yusuf Pathan and Shane Watson were instrumental in their success. It was a nail-biting match against CSK, with RR chasing 164 runs for the win. Over the past few years, RR has shown consistent performances, with contributions from captain Sanju Samson and emerging talents like Dhruv Jurel. With Rahul Dravid as their head coach, the team is set for the new season with the opening match against SRH.
Deccan Chargers won their maiden IPL title in 2009 by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by six runs in the final. Key players included Herschelle Gibbs, with 53 runs, and Anil Kumble, who took four wickets for 16 runs, was declared the ‘Player of the Match.’ Due to several challenges and contract issues, the franchise was terminated in 2012, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged as the new Hyderabad-based team in 2013.
CSK has secured five IPL titles under the leadership of Thala - MS Dhoni. Cricketers like Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, and Ravindra Jadeja, among others, have been crucial factors in these victories. With his sharp wicket-keeping, batting skills, and calm leadership, Dhoni led the team to multiple victories over the years. Beyond the IPL, he has also led CSK to two Champions League T20 titles. They will play their first 2025 IPL match against MI.
KKR won the IPL championship thrice - in 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy, and in 2024, it was led by Shreyas Iyer. Players like Sunil Narine and Robin Uthappa were key contributors to KKR’s success. Robin also secured the Orange Cap in 2014 with 660 runs in the season. In the 2024 final, KKR defeated SRH by eight wickets and closed the match in just 10 overs. The team will face RCB in their upcoming IPL match on March 22, 2025.
Like CSK, Mumbai Indians were five-time IPL winners under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. In the 2017 and 2019 finals, MI won against Rising Pune Supergiant (now terminated) and CSK, respectively, by just one run, showcasing the teams’ resilience. However, recent seasons have been challenging, with MI finishing last in 2024 and fourth in 2023. With Mahela Jayawardene as the head coach, the team looks forward to the best performance in 2025.
In 2016, SRH won their maiden IPL title by eight runs against RCB. Warner's captaincy and 69 runs and Ben Cutting's all-around performance were crucial for the win, and Cutting was declared the ‘Player of the Match.’ Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, with 23 wickets, was a Purple Cap holder in the 2016 tournament. In 2024, SRH reached the finals but lost against KKR. SRH's consistent performances underscore their competitive presence in IPL matches.
In their debut season in 2022, the Gujarat Titans won the IPL under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, defeating Rajasthan by seven wickets in the final. Pandya contributed significantly with his batting and bowling skills and was declared the ‘Player of the Match.’ In 2023, GT reached the IPL final again but was beaten by CSK. Players like Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill have led the batting charts in recent seasons. Their first IPL match in March 2025 will be against the Punjab Kings.
How many teams have won the IPL title more than once?
Three teams have won the IPL trophy multiple times: Mumbai Indians (five times), Chennai Super Kings (five times), and Kolkata Knight Riders (three times).
Who are some of the most successful captains in IPL history?
Cricketers like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya are among the most successful captains in IPL history. They led their teams to many winning performances and championship trophies.
Which team has won the most IPL titles?
Since the beginning of the IPL in 2008, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have each won 5 IPL titles, making them the top IPL winners to date.