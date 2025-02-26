The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a cricket spectacle that brings excitement and passion to billions of fans not just in India but worldwide. Ever since the IPL tournament began in 2008, we’ve seen how teams gave their best winning performances. With top international and domestic cricketers in action, every IPL match delivers ‘moments’ that stay with us for years. Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata teams have built a legacy by winning multiple IPL championship trophies.

As the IPL 2025 season approaches, this blog revisits the list of past IPL winners and their specifics. Examining the previous winners helps us understand which teams have dominated and how the competition has evolved.

IPL winners list from 2008 to 2024

Here’s a detailed list of IPL winners sourced from the IPL’s official site:

Team Trophies Won IPL Seasons Won (Year) Rajasthan Royals (RR) 1 2008 Deccan Chargers (DC) 1 2009 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 5 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 2012, 2014, and 2024 Mumbai Indians (MI) 5 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 1 2016 Gujarat Titans (GT) 1 2022

If we look back, each IPL winner has uniquely shaped the league’s history. As the teams gear up for the 16th IPL season, commencing on March 22, 2025, the buzz is high among the crowd.

We’ll now briefly discuss the IPL champions and what fans must know about the upcoming season–from the teams’ opening match schedules (in IST) to the latest captaincy line-ups.