Top 10 largest airlines in the world: Skytrax World Airline Awards 2025 report

Explore the world's top 10 airlines of 2025, ranked by Skytrax. See which airlines lead in service, comfort, and global travel experience
Choosing the right airline can provide you with the best travel experience, especially on long international routes. From cabin comfort and in-flight meals to on-time journey and crew service - all the small details matter. Every year, the Skytrax World Airline Awards - often referred to as the Oscars of the aviation industry - recognise the top 10 airlines based on millions of customer reviews, making it one of the most prestigious and respected awards in global aviation.
In 2025, the awards continue to reflect growing competition, service upgrades, and regional excellence in the aviation industry. Whether you're a frequent traveller or planning a once-in-a-year trip, knowing the leading airlines helps you make smarter travel choices.
In this post, we’ll discuss the top 10 airlines in the world and what makes each of them unique.
Based on the Skytrax World Airline Awards in 2025, here’s the top 10 airlines in the world:
|Ranking
|Airlines
|Founded in
|1
|Qatar Airways
|November 1993
|2
|Singapore Airlines
|January 1972
|3
|Cathay Pacific
|September 1946
|4
|Emirates
|March 1985
|5
|ANA All Nippon Airways
|December 1952
|6
|Turkish Airlines
|May 1933
|7
|Korean Air
|March 1969
|8
|Air France
|October 1933
|9
|Japan Airlines
|August 1951
|10
|Hainan Airlines
|October 1989
Let’s briefly discuss each leading airline, why they’re popular, and what makes them rank among the top 10 airlines.
Qatar Airways topped the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2025 by winning the ‘World’s Best Airline’ tag. Known for its exceptional business class and amenities, Qatar Airways serves over 170 destinations. It was the first Middle Eastern airline to be certified with the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme. Its consistent focus on quality, sustainability, and passenger comfort ranks it among the top 10 airlines.
Singapore Airlines ranks second among the world's top 10 airlines, leading in innovation and comfort. Recently, it also introduced an all-new A380 cabin, backed by a $850 million investment. It operates one of the most fuel-efficient and modern fleets, including the Airbus A350, A380, and Boeing 777-300ER, offering a refined experience across all travel classes.
Cathay Pacific has climbed to the third spot on the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2025 list, standing out for its customer-focused upgrades and premium in-flight experience. The airline was named ‘World’s Best Economy Class Airline’ and known for ‘World’s Best Inflight Entertainment.’ With refreshed cabins, curated dining from Michelin-starred restaurants, and fleet-wide connectivity, it continues to rank among the top 10 airlines globally.
Emirates remains a strong player in the top 10 airlines in the world, connecting six continents through its Dubai hub. Known for spacious cabins and a consistent service experience, Emirates is also focusing on sustainability. With initiatives to reduce emissions, improve fuel efficiency, and support wildlife protection, the airline combines global scale with forward-looking environmental goals.
ANA holds its place among the top 10 airlines with 12 consecutive 5-Star ratings from Skytrax and recognition for ‘World’s Best Airport Services’ and ‘Best Airline Staff in Asia’. Its global network spans 42 international and around 50 domestic airports. With a focus on safety, cleanliness, and warm hospitality, ANA continues to deliver a consistently high-quality air-travel experience.
From 1933, Turkish Airlines has come a long way, and currently serves 130 nations with a fleet of over 480 aircraft. It has been named the ‘Best Airline in Europe’ in 2025 at the Skytrax World Airlines Awards and is highly appreciated for its onboard catering and entertainment. Its global reach, strong regional presence, and growing digital infrastructure keep it among the leading airlines worldwide.
Korean Air ranked seventh on the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2025 list, thanks to its expanding global footprint and service excellence. With a major merger underway with Asiana Airlines, it’s on the way to becoming one of Asia’s most powerful full-service carriers. Korean Air also runs the GREEN SKYPASS project - an initiative that engages members in creating eco-friendly forests to support carbon neutrality and address environmental challenges.
Air France moved to eighth position (ninth in 2024) in the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2025, securing its place among the leading airlines globally. With five consecutive wins as the ‘Best Airline in Western Europe’, the carrier is celebrated for its refined First Class offering and lounge experience. Its global network, combined with strong partnerships, continues to strengthen its position in the international travel industry.
Ranked among the top 10 airlines in the world by Skytrax, Japan Airlines has held a 5-Star rating for the eighth consecutive year. Known for its spotless cabins, outstanding punctuality, and refined onboard experience, especially with the new A350-1000, Japan Airlines continues to set high standards in both service and safety across international and domestic routes.
Last but not least on the list of the top 10 airlines is Hainan Airlines. It is recognised on the Skytrax World Airline Awards list for its exceptional service across China and beyond. In a recent major milestone, the airline welcomed its first Airbus A321neo, expanding its modern fleet to support growing international and regional operations. With over 1,700 routes and a strong safety record, the airline remains a major force in China’s international aviation growth.
Which airlines are known for their best cabin crew in 2025?
In the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards, Singapore Airlines, ANA All Nippon Airways, and Cathay Pacific Airways were known for their best cabin crew.
Which airlines have won the most Skytrax World Airline Awards?
Qatar Airways holds the record for winning the World’s Best Airline award nine times, making it the most awarded airline in Skytrax history.
Which is the oldest operating airline in the world?
Founded in October 1919, KLM Royal Dutch remains the oldest operating airline to date. It eventually merged with Air France and continues to operate under the Air France-KLM group, ranking among the top 10 airlines in the world.