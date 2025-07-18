Top 10 largest airlines in the world: Skytrax World Airline Awards 2025 report

Choosing the right airline can provide you with the best travel experience, especially on long international routes. From cabin comfort and in-flight meals to on-time journey and crew service - all the small details matter. Every year, the Skytrax World Airline Awards - often referred to as the Oscars of the aviation industry - recognise the top 10 airlines based on millions of customer reviews, making it one of the most prestigious and respected awards in global aviation.

In 2025, the awards continue to reflect growing competition, service upgrades, and regional excellence in the aviation industry. Whether you're a frequent traveller or planning a once-in-a-year trip, knowing the leading airlines helps you make smarter travel choices.

In this post, we’ll discuss the top 10 airlines in the world and what makes each of them unique.

List of the top 10 airlines in the world

Based on the Skytrax World Airline Awards in 2025, here’s the top 10 airlines in the world:

Ranking Airlines Founded in 1 Qatar Airways November 1993 2 Singapore Airlines January 1972 3 Cathay Pacific September 1946 4 Emirates March 1985 5 ANA All Nippon Airways December 1952 6 Turkish Airlines May 1933 7 Korean Air March 1969 8 Air France October 1933 9 Japan Airlines August 1951 10 Hainan Airlines October 1989

A glimpse into the leading airlines

Let’s briefly discuss each leading airline, why they’re popular, and what makes them rank among the top 10 airlines.