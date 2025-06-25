India's top 10 largest airports by area: From Hyderabad and Delhi to Kochi, here's the list

Airports have become an essential part of everyday travel for millions of Indians, whether for business trips, family vacations, or professional daily commutes. In recent years, India’s airports have rapidly grown to handle rising traffic, tighter schedules, and growing global connectivity. This transformation is visible not just in new terminals or faster check-ins but also in the massive expansion of airport infrastructure across the country.

India is now the world's third-largest domestic aviation industry. Last year alone, Indian airports handled over 37 crore passengers, marking a solid 15 per cent YoY growth. The Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) total revenue recorded was ₹14,962 crore, around a 31 per cent increase over the previous year. As the sector grows, it's worth exploring the largest airports in India and how they’re scaling up to meet demand.

In this post, we’ll discuss India's top 10 largest airports by area and why they’re so popular.

Here are the largest airports in India, based on their area:

Let’s briefly discuss each of these airports, passenger footfall (domestic + international) as of April 2025, and what makes them unique in the aviation industry.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Total passengers: 26,49,574

Opened in: March 2008

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport tops the list of India's top 10 largest airports, spanning almost 5,500 acres in area, and features one of Asia's longest runways at 4,260 meters. It was the first Indian airport to implement an in-line baggage handling system with four detection levels. The airport is recognised for its operational excellence with 85 check-in counters and 54 self-check-in kiosks.





Indira Gandhi International Airport

Total passengers: 66,74,293

Opened in: May 1986

Indira Gandhi International Airport is the second-largest airport in India, with an area of over 5,100 acres. It has three terminals—T1 for low-cost domestic flights, T2 for domestic flights, and T3, one of the world's largest terminals, capable of handling more than 400 lakh passengers annually. The airport offers a range of services, including lounges, free Wi-Fi, ATMs, currency exchange, medical care, a hotel within T3, and even a pet-friendly area.





Kempegowda International Airport

Total passengers: 37,58,523

Opened in: May 2008

Kempegowda International Airport is the third-largest airport in India and covers over 4,000 acres. The airport has two terminals—Terminal 1 handles both domestic and international flights, while Terminal 2, known as the Garden Terminal, was inaugurated in November 2022 and is designed to reflect the city’s green ethos. The airport is popular for its sustainability initiatives, lush greenery, and top-notch passenger amenities.





Manohar International Airport

Total passengers: 3,72,886

Opened in: December 2022

This second airport was built to ease pressure on Goa’s growing tourist traffic. The greenfield airport aims to target up to 400 lakh passengers annually in the coming years. It operates with flexible schedules and new routes and is also aiming for a zero-carbon footprint. The airport has Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum-level pre-certification, focusing on technology, connectivity, safety, and sustainable infrastructure.





Goa International Airport

Total passengers: 5,39,114

Opened in: 1955

Goa International Airport, also known as Dabolim Airport, is a civil enclave within the Indian Navy's airbase, INS Hansa. As one of India's largest airports, it serves domestic and international flights and saw a passenger traffic of over 5 lakh in April 2025. Initially built by the Portuguese government, the airport was later owned by the Indian Government and the Indian Navy after Goa’s liberation in 1961.





Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport

Total passengers: 18,32,690

Opened in: December 1924

Serving as the primary aviation hub for eastern and northeastern India, this international airport is among India's top 10 largest airports, occupying an area of over 1,600 acres. It features India’s first airport museum and a tea-leaf-shaped terminal completed in 2013. It houses Asia’s largest terminal cooling system and hundreds of native plant species supported by rainwater harvesting.





Birsa Munda Airport (Ranchi Airport)

Total passengers: 2,45,367

Opened on:

Named after the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, this domestic airport in Ranchi is one of the largest airports in India, spanning over 1,560 acres of land. It has a modern integrated terminal with amenities like aerobridges, lounges, and retail outlets. It serves as a key airport in Jharkhand, connecting Ranchi to major cities across India.





Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

Total passengers: 45,66,333

Opened in: 1942 (renovated since then)

Majorly operated by the Adani Group, Mumbai International Airport handled around 550 lakh passengers in 2024 and over 45 lakh in April 2025. Terminal 2, opened in 2014, serves domestic and international flights and features India’s largest airport art program. Despite limited space, it held the world record for single-runway aircraft movements in 2023 and maintains a biodiversity zone.





Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport

Total passengers: 2,34,176

Opened in: 1917 (renamed in October 2005)

Located in Sonegaon, Nagpur, this airport spans over 1,460 acres and is among India's top 10 largest airports. It connects to major domestic and select international destinations with a single terminal and two aerobridges. As a part of the Multi-Modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) project, the airport is undergoing expansion to enhance its passenger capacity and infrastructure.





Cochin International Airport

Total passengers: 9,69,454

Opened in: May 1999

Wrapping up - Cochin International Airport (CIAL) is the world’s first fully solar-powered airport, producing 2 lakh units of power daily. With a 50 MW installed capacity, it’s Kerala’s second-largest green and clean energy producer. With around 1,300 acres of area, CIAL connects 31 countries via 24 airlines, ranking as the 10th largest airport in India.





Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. Name the busiest airports in India.



Indira Gandhi International Airport, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Kempegowda International Airport, and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport are among the busiest airports in India.



2. Which is the largest airport in the world?



King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, is the world’s largest airport, covering over 1,91,754 acres (~776 sq. km).



3. Which is the oldest airport in India?



Juhu Aerodrome in Mumbai (1928) is the oldest airport in India. In 1932, JRD Tata landed here, launching India's first commercial mail flight. It was Mumbai’s main airport until World War II.