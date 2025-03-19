List of popular golden visa countries offering citizenship and residency in 2025

For many people, the idea of living in a new country is appealing, but the process of securing residency can be complex and time-consuming and almost kills the same appeal. Some governments offer a more straightforward path through Golden Visa programmes, which grant residency to those who make qualifying investments. Naturally, these visa programmes have gained popularity among investors looking for better business opportunities and lifestyle improvements.

While the Golden Visa programmes offer clear advantages, they aren’t always simple to obtain. Countries regularly update their policies; some have even closed or plan to close their programme (Spain) due to security and price concerns.

Knowing which countries still offer Golden Visas can help you make mindful decisions about your future and choose the best option available. If you plan to move abroad, we’ve curated a list of the most popular Golden Visa countries based on Henley and Partners’ report.

What is Golden Visa, and why is it so popular?

A golden visa is a residency-by-investment programme that allows you to secure long-term residency in a foreign country in exchange for economic contribution to the country. Unlike traditional, time-consuming immigration processes, golden visas offer a faster and more direct path to residency—sometimes even citizenship—through investments in real estate, government bonds, or local businesses.

These programmes are particularly popular among high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) seeking global mobility, tax benefits, and business-friendly environments. Countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Portugal, Greece, and others have leveraged Golden Visa schemes to attract foreign capital and enhance their economies while offering people access to world-class healthcare, education, and financial markets. The demand for popular Golden Visas continues to rise as professionals, entrepreneurs, and students seek economic stability, business opportunities, and lifestyle upgrades.