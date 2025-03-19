List of popular golden visa countries offering citizenship and residency in 2025

Looking for the popular golden visa countries? Explore top destinations that offer Golden Visas for Indians and other global citizens
For many people, the idea of living in a new country is appealing, but the process of securing residency can be complex and time-consuming and almost kills the same appeal. Some governments offer a more straightforward path through Golden Visa programmes, which grant residency to those who make qualifying investments. Naturally, these visa programmes have gained popularity among investors looking for better business opportunities and lifestyle improvements.
While the Golden Visa programmes offer clear advantages, they aren’t always simple to obtain. Countries regularly update their policies; some have even closed or plan to close their programme (Spain) due to security and price concerns.
Knowing which countries still offer Golden Visas can help you make mindful decisions about your future and choose the best option available. If you plan to move abroad, we’ve curated a list of the most popular Golden Visa countries based on Henley and Partners’ report.
A golden visa is a residency-by-investment programme that allows you to secure long-term residency in a foreign country in exchange for economic contribution to the country. Unlike traditional, time-consuming immigration processes, golden visas offer a faster and more direct path to residency—sometimes even citizenship—through investments in real estate, government bonds, or local businesses.
These programmes are particularly popular among high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) seeking global mobility, tax benefits, and business-friendly environments. Countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Portugal, Greece, and others have leveraged Golden Visa schemes to attract foreign capital and enhance their economies while offering people access to world-class healthcare, education, and financial markets. The demand for popular Golden Visas continues to rise as professionals, entrepreneurs, and students seek economic stability, business opportunities, and lifestyle upgrades.
From the work-friendly environment of the UAE to the scenic landscapes of Portugal and Greece, each Golden Visa country comes with its own residency benefits and investment needs.
Here’s a list of Golden Visa countries, sourced from Henley and Partners:
|Sr. No.
|Golden Visa Country
|Visa Programme
|Investment
|1
|Australia
|National Innovation Visa Programme
|No minimum investment
|2
|Austria
|Private Residence Programme
|€50,000
|3
|Canada
|Start-up Visa Programme
|$215,000 to $275,000
|4
|Quebec
|Investor Immigration Programme
|CAD 1.2 million
|5
|Costa Rica
|Residence by Investment Programme
|$150,000
|6
|Cyprus
|Permanent Residence Programme
|$300,000
|7
|Greece
|Golden Visa Programme
|€250,000
|8
|Hong Kong
|Residence by Investment Programme
|HKD 30 million
|9
|Hungary
|Guest Investor Residence Programme
|€250,000
|10
|Italy
|Residence by Investment Programme
|€250,000 to €2 million
|11
|Jersey
|Residence by Investment Programme
|GBP 1.75 million
|12
|Latvia
|Residence by Investment Programme
|€60,000
|13
|Luxembourg
|Residence by Investment Programme
|€500,000
|14
|Malaysia
|My Second Home Programme
|Varies based on property investment criteria
|15
|Malaysia
|Premium Visa Programme
|$212,000
|16
|Malta
|Permanent Residence Programme
|€182,000
|17
|Mauritius
|Residence by Investment Programme
|$375,000
|18
|Monaco
|Residence Programme
|No minimum investment
|19
|Montenegro
|Residence Programme
|No minimum investment
|20
|Namibia
|Residence by Investment Programme
|$365,000
|21
|New Zealand
|Active Investor Plus Visa Programme
|NZD 5 million
|22
|Panama
|Residence by Investment Programme
|$100,000
|23
|Portugal
|Golden Residence Permit Programme
|€250,000
|24
|Singapore
|Global Investor Programme
|SGD 10 million
|25
|Switzerland
|Swiss Residence Permit Programme
|CHF 250,000
|26
|Thailand
|Privilege Residence Programme
|$18,000
|27
|United Arab Emirates (UAE)
|Residence by Investment Programme
|$550,000
|28
|United Kingdom (UK)
|Innovator Founder Programme
|Innovative and promising business
|29
|United States of America (USA)
|EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme
|$800,000
Golden Visa countries offer a pathway to residency, but it isn’t as simple as making an investment. Each country has its own set of rules, eligibility criteria, and minimum financial requirements, so it is essential to carefully examine the details before applying.
While real estate investment remains the most popular way forward, as seen in visa programmes across Hong Kong, UAE, Monaco, and Panama, some countries, like Australia, the UK, and Canada, allow business investments to contribute to the economic growth of the host countries.
For instance, Thailand, Austria, and Latvia offer some of the most affordable investment options, while Switzerland requires annual tax payments of at least CHF 250,000.
On the other hand, the UAE’s Golden Visa programme is quite flexible for students, professionals, creative talents, and even entrepreneurs. You can even invest in real estate to opt for the Golden Visa and enjoy tax-free income.
Some countries, like Malta, impose additional prerequisites, such as fees for non-governmental organisations, non-refundable administration fees, and property leases or purchases.
Meanwhile, Italy provides visa-free travel to Europe’s Schengen Area and offers excellent healthcare and education facilities. The programme also allows investments in start-ups, government bonds, or public projects.
The UAE’s Golden Visa for Indians attracts the wealthy elite to invest in its economy. According to a report by Henley & Partners, by the end of 2024, almost 4,300 Indian millionaires were expected to relocate to the UAE. Dubai's appeal extends beyond luxury and skyscrapers - it's now a leading hub for business, innovation, and high quality of life. The UAE's Golden Visa, launched in 2019, offers long-term residency (5 to 10 years), ease of travel, and business ownership freedom. Dubai is also safe for students, professionals, and families, with a politically stable environment and a strong Indian community presence.
The US Gold Card visa, recently announced by President Donald Trump, offers permanent residency for a $5 million investment and could replace the EB-5 visa. This programme aims to attract ultra-wealthy individuals, providing a streamlined path to citizenship without job creation requirements. However, it faces controversy due to its preference for wealthy individuals, raising ethical concerns about the immigration process for other potential talents.
Compared to other golden visa countries offering residency for significantly lower investments and eligibility options, the US Gold Card may be less appealing due to its high price, implementation challenges, and scepticism.