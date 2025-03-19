Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
FILA 2025
  1. Home
  2. Explainers
  3. Explainers
  4. List of popular golden visa countries offering citizenship and residency in 2025

List of popular golden visa countries offering citizenship and residency in 2025

Looking for the popular golden visa countries? Explore top destinations that offer Golden Visas for Indians and other global citizens

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 19, 2025 05:45:00 PM IST
Updated: Mar 19, 2025 05:49:08 PM IST

For many people, the idea of living in a new country is appealing, but the process of securing residency can be complex and time-consuming and almost kills the same appeal. Some governments offer a more straightforward path through Golden Visa programmes, which grant residency to those who make qualifying investments. Naturally, these visa programmes have gained popularity among investors looking for better business opportunities and lifestyle improvements.

Related stories

While the Golden Visa programmes offer clear advantages, they aren’t always simple to obtain. Countries regularly update their policies; some have even closed or plan to close their programme (Spain) due to security and price concerns. 

Knowing which countries still offer Golden Visas can help you make mindful decisions about your future and choose the best option available. If you plan to move abroad, we’ve curated a list of the most popular Golden Visa countries based on Henley and Partners’ report.

What is Golden Visa, and why is it so popular?

A golden visa is a residency-by-investment programme that allows you to secure long-term residency in a foreign country in exchange for economic contribution to the country. Unlike traditional, time-consuming immigration processes, golden visas offer a faster and more direct path to residency—sometimes even citizenship—through investments in real estate, government bonds, or local businesses. 

These programmes are particularly popular among high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) seeking global mobility, tax benefits, and business-friendly environments. Countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Portugal, Greece, and others have leveraged Golden Visa schemes to attract foreign capital and enhance their economies while offering people access to world-class healthcare, education, and financial markets. The demand for popular Golden Visas continues to rise as professionals, entrepreneurs, and students seek economic stability, business opportunities, and lifestyle upgrades. 

Read More

List of popular Golden Visa countries 

From the work-friendly environment of the UAE to the scenic landscapes of Portugal and Greece, each Golden Visa country comes with its own residency benefits and investment needs.

Here’s a list of Golden Visa countries, sourced from Henley and Partners: 

Sr. No. Golden Visa Country Visa Programme Investment
1 Australia National Innovation Visa Programme No minimum investment
2 Austria Private Residence Programme €50,000
3 Canada Start-up Visa Programme $215,000 to $275,000
4 Quebec Investor Immigration Programme CAD 1.2 million
5 Costa Rica Residence by Investment Programme $150,000
6 Cyprus Permanent Residence Programme $300,000
7 Greece Golden Visa Programme €250,000
8 Hong Kong Residence by Investment Programme HKD 30 million
9 Hungary Guest Investor Residence Programme €250,000
10 Italy Residence by Investment Programme €250,000 to €2 million
11 Jersey Residence by Investment Programme GBP 1.75 million
12 Latvia Residence by Investment Programme €60,000
13 Luxembourg Residence by Investment Programme €500,000
14 Malaysia My Second Home Programme Varies based on property investment criteria
15 Malaysia Premium Visa Programme $212,000
16 Malta Permanent Residence Programme €182,000
17 Mauritius Residence by Investment Programme $375,000
18 Monaco Residence Programme No minimum investment
19 Montenegro Residence Programme No minimum investment
20 Namibia Residence by Investment Programme $365,000
21 New Zealand Active Investor Plus Visa Programme NZD 5 million
22 Panama Residence by Investment Programme $100,000
23 Portugal Golden Residence Permit Programme €250,000
24 Singapore Global Investor Programme SGD 10 million
25 Switzerland Swiss Residence Permit Programme CHF 250,000
26 Thailand Privilege Residence Programme $18,000
27 United Arab Emirates (UAE) Residence by Investment Programme $550,000
28 United Kingdom (UK) Innovator Founder Programme Innovative and promising business
29 United States of America (USA) EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme $800,000


Key requirements for Golden Visa countries

Golden Visa countries offer a pathway to residency, but it isn’t as simple as making an investment. Each country has its own set of rules, eligibility criteria, and minimum financial requirements, so it is essential to carefully examine the details before applying. 

While real estate investment remains the most popular way forward, as seen in visa programmes across Hong Kong, UAE, Monaco, and Panama, some countries, like Australia, the UK, and Canada, allow business investments to contribute to the economic growth of the host countries.

Golden visa countries have varying investment criteria: 

For instance, Thailand, Austria, and Latvia offer some of the most affordable investment options, while Switzerland requires annual tax payments of at least CHF 250,000. 

On the other hand, the UAE’s Golden Visa programme is quite flexible for students, professionals, creative talents, and even entrepreneurs. You can even invest in real estate to opt for the Golden Visa and enjoy tax-free income. 

Some countries, like Malta, impose additional prerequisites, such as fees for non-governmental organisations, non-refundable administration fees, and property leases or purchases. 

Meanwhile, Italy provides visa-free travel to Europe’s Schengen Area and offers excellent healthcare and education facilities. The programme also allows investments in start-ups, government bonds, or public projects. 

Why are India's elite people flocking to the UAE? 

The UAE’s Golden Visa for Indians attracts the wealthy elite to invest in its economy. According to a report by Henley & Partners, by the end of 2024, almost 4,300 Indian millionaires were expected to relocate to the UAE. Dubai's appeal extends beyond luxury and skyscrapers - it's now a leading hub for business, innovation, and high quality of life. The UAE's Golden Visa, launched in 2019, offers long-term residency (5 to 10 years), ease of travel, and business ownership freedom. Dubai is also safe for students, professionals, and families, with a politically stable environment and a strong Indian community presence.

Is the US Gold Card visa programme worth it?

The US Gold Card visa, recently announced by President Donald Trump, offers permanent residency for a $5 million investment and could replace the EB-5 visa. This programme aims to attract ultra-wealthy individuals, providing a streamlined path to citizenship without job creation requirements. However, it faces controversy due to its preference for wealthy individuals, raising ethical concerns about the immigration process for other potential talents. 

Compared to other golden visa countries offering residency for significantly lower investments and eligibility options, the US Gold Card may be less appealing due to its high price, implementation challenges, and scepticism.

Rise of 10-minute delivery apps in India: Convenience at what cost?
UAE Golden Visa: Eligibility, requirements and how to apply
X