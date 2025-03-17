Trump's US Gold Card Visa: What it means for wealthy investors

Here's everything to know about US President Donald Trump's recently proposed Gold Card visa--including potential benefits, eligibility, and more
People have always been attracted to better education, professional opportunities, and the quality of life abroad. Countries like the United States of America (USA) offer multiple possibilities with world-class infrastructure and economic stability. However, US immigration policies have historically been complex, often making it difficult to secure long-term residency. The recent news of mass deportations under Trump’s immigration policies has further raised concerns about visa security and legal residency. So, what options exist for those who want to build a life in the US?
In February 2025, amid the deportation drive, US President Donald Trump proposed the Gold Card visa, a new initiative to replace the 35-year-old EB-5 visa programme. The announcement has sparked scepticism, raising questions about its accessibility and worth. As discussions unfold, the Gold Card visa stands at the crossroads of the future of immigration policy and US citizenship.
In this post, we will discuss the details of the US Gold Card, including its potential benefits, eligibility, and more.
The US Gold Card visa is a proposed immigration policy created to attract wealthy foreign investors by offering a direct gateway to permanent residency and citizenship for a hefty $5 million fee.
Unlike traditional visas, which require a lesser investment of up to $1.05 million and create ten full-time US jobs, the Gold Card focuses solely on financial investment. It aims to target only high-net-worth individuals looking for a quick route to US citizenship. However, specific details remain unclear, and its impact and success will depend heavily on its implementation and acceptance.
The Gold Card initiative was proposed to strengthen the US economy by attracting substantial foreign investments and generating revenue for the government via high application fees. It aims to simplify the immigration process for wealthy individuals by eliminating job creation requirements. The programme seeks to appeal to high-net-worth individuals who can contribute economically without the complexities of EB-5 visa or Green Card programmes.
The US Gold Card visa could offer several advantages to the country’s economy and foreign investors by providing:
Eligibility for Trump’s Gold Card visa is primarily financial (as of now), requiring applicants to invest $5 million to gain permanent US residency. Unlike traditional investor visas, the Gold Card does not require employment and is open to individuals and businesses who want to invest in the US economy. It does not include country-specific caps or quotas and could allow unlimited applicants from any country.
Trump also suggested that the programme could accommodate up to 10 million applicants—a number far beyond the current visa programmes. Currently, the details on eligibility criteria and application processes are still vague; the US government is expected to disclose more details soon.
The successful implementation of the Gold Card visa programme depends on navigating complex legal and political landscapes. For the US Gold Card to become a law, the proposal must pass the House of Representatives and the Senate to secure bipartisan support, which can be challenging given its controversial nature.
Furthermore, agencies like the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will need to address concerns regarding national security, identity checks, money laundering, and the ethical implications of the Gold Card visa holder.
However, the high demand for US visas, particularly from India, highlights the potential for the Gold Card to attract significant interest. By December 2024, the US Embassy and Consulates had issued more than one million non-immigrant visas, an almost 26 percent increase from 2023. India was also the top sender of international students (over 331,000) for the first time since the 2008-2009 academic year. This growth in international engagement could create a promising environment for the US Gold Card visa in the future.
With its $5 million investment requirement, the proposed Gold Card stands out as one of the most expensive options globally. According to the Global Residence Index, Portugal's Golden Visa is priced at €500,000, while Greece offers residency for €250,000 in property purchases. Spain's Golden Visa requires a €500,000 real estate investment, while some Caribbean nations offer citizen programmes starting at $200,000.
These countries typically offer residency and potential citizenship with lower investment thresholds and additional benefits like visa-free travel within the European Union. The US Gold Card, however, offers access to opportunities that may appeal mainly to high-end investors despite its cost.
The Gold Card and EB-5 visas vary largely in investment capital and objectives. The EB-5 visa requires $800,000 to $1.05 million in employment ventures, while the Gold Card demands a $5 million payment with no occupation mandate. Business Today stated that the Gold Card could propose quick, unlimited visas compared to the EB-5's lengthy processing and annual cap of 18,786 visas. While the EB-5 visa has driven economic growth through job creation, the Gold Card focuses on the country’s economy by generating tax revenue and streamlining immigration for high-net-worth individuals.
Many presume that the Gold Card might create a bias by favouring only wealthy prospects over skills while sidelining the EB-5 visa’s broader accessibility for foreigners. It also raises ethical concerns about fairness, questioning whether wealth alone should determine who is valuable to society and the US economy.