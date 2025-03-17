Trump's US Gold Card Visa: What it means for wealthy investors

People have always been attracted to better education, professional opportunities, and the quality of life abroad. Countries like the United States of America (USA) offer multiple possibilities with world-class infrastructure and economic stability. However, US immigration policies have historically been complex, often making it difficult to secure long-term residency. The recent news of mass deportations under Trump’s immigration policies has further raised concerns about visa security and legal residency. So, what options exist for those who want to build a life in the US?

In February 2025, amid the deportation drive, US President Donald Trump proposed the Gold Card visa, a new initiative to replace the 35-year-old EB-5 visa programme. The announcement has sparked scepticism, raising questions about its accessibility and worth. As discussions unfold, the Gold Card visa stands at the crossroads of the future of immigration policy and US citizenship.

In this post, we will discuss the details of the US Gold Card, including its potential benefits, eligibility, and more.

What is the US Gold Card visa?

The US Gold Card visa is a proposed immigration policy created to attract wealthy foreign investors by offering a direct gateway to permanent residency and citizenship for a hefty $5 million fee.

Unlike traditional visas, which require a lesser investment of up to $1.05 million and create ten full-time US jobs, the Gold Card focuses solely on financial investment. It aims to target only high-net-worth individuals looking for a quick route to US citizenship. However, specific details remain unclear, and its impact and success will depend heavily on its implementation and acceptance.