Will Donald Trump's Gold Card visa find takers?

When he heard US President Donald Trump’s announcement about the Gold Card visa for permanent residency and citizenship replacing the EB-5 visa programme, an NRI based in the UAE looking to migrate through the EB-5 route became apprehensive. He immediately asked global migration platform Multipolitan to look for alternatives.

“The client initially expressed confusion following Trump’s announcement and started inquiring about alternative programmes such as the Canada startup visa and Portugal golden visa,” says Sandeep Jain, senior managing partner at Multipolitan. “However, after our attorney clarified the legal distinctions and explained that the Gold Card does not serve as an immediate replacement for the EB-5 programme, his interest in EB-5 was restored.”

Created by the US Congress in 1992, the EB-5 programme can grant green cards to immigrants who make a minimum investment of least $1,050,000, or $800,000 in economically distressed zones called Targeted Employment Areas (TEA), to create jobs for American workers, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services website. The programme is popular among Indian investors since it offers a direct path to getting US green cards for themselves and their families. The EB visa allows the investor, their spouse and unmarried children under 21, to immigrate to the US, opening up educational as well as job opportunities.

Trump’s proposal to introduce a $5-million Gold Card visa in place of the EB-5 programme has sparked apprehension among those interested in the latter, and could potentially deter many Indian entrepreneurs and professionals from considering it. However, immigration experts point out that the current EB-5 programme is authorised until 2027 and remains a viable option.

“The proposed $5-million Gold Card visa has sparked significant discussion, but Indian investors should focus on what’s real today: The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme. EB-5, authorised through 2027 under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act, allows investors to obtain US permanent residency with an $800,000 investment into TEA-qualified projects. Investors who apply before September 30, 2026, are protected under current laws and will be processed based on current EB-5 regulations,” says Nicholas A Mastroianni III, president and CMO of US Immigration Fund (USIF), which specialises in EB-5 visas.