Trump says Canada and Mexico cannot avert tariffs, hikes China levy

US President Donald Trump shut down hopes Monday of an eleventh-hour deal with Canada and Mexico to avert sweeping tariffs, while signing an order to further hike duties on China.

Trump had unveiled—and then paused—blanket tariffs on imports from major trading partners Canada and Mexico in February, accusing them of failing to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

The halt is due to expire Tuesday, and US stock markets tumbled after Trump told reporters Monday there was "no room left" for both countries to avoid the levies.

The duties stand to impact over $918 billion worth of US imports from both countries.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday pledged to impose retaliatory 25 percent tariffs on Washington, saying in a statement: "Canada will not let this unjustified decision go unanswered."