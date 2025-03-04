Asia stocks tumble after Trump tariffs

Asian markets tumbled on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump heaped tariffs on Chinese imports and warned levies on Mexico and Canada could not be averted.

Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng saw the biggest drop, tumbling more than two percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

It comes after the White House said Trump had signed on Monday an executive order to increase a previously imposed 10 percent tariff on China, to 20 percent.

The US president also stressed that Canada and Mexico would not avoid being hit with 25 percent levies, causing US stocks to fall on Monday.

Canada responded on Tuesday by putting 25 percent tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods.