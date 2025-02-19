IPO lock-in expiries: $42 billion worth of stocks face sell-offs

At a time when Indian stocks are facing a massive drain-out of foreign liquidity, which is puncturing investor confidence, sell-offs by existing shareholders in listed companies may spell further bad news. As lock-in periods of newly listed companies, which raised funds through initial public offerings (IPOs) are about to expire, $42 billion worth of stocks are staring at the risk of sell-offs.

Between February 18 and May 31, 90 companies are to open their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins in various categories, shows an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. However, the amount of sell-off will hold true if all existing shareholders start selling shares as soon as lock-ins expire. Not all of these shares will be sold on the same day, as a sizable portion of these are held by promoters and groups, says Abhilash Pagaria, head, Nuvama Wealth.

The analysis considers the closing price of all the stocks as on February 14. It includes all shareholders, both promoters and non-promoters, for the companies and those listed until February 17.

In this period, companies that will see one-month lock-in expiries post listing are Stallion India Fluorochemicals ($3 million), Denta Water and Infra ($4 million), Dr Agarwal's Health Care ($55 million) and Ajax Engineering ($22 million). These companies had mid-sized IPO issues, while their stock market debuts were also not impressive. Except Dr Agarwal's Health Care (up 9 percent), the rest are either down by 1 to 8 percent, or flat from their respective issue price at the time of IPO.

Some of the large issues that will open-up shares for sell-offs are Premier Energies ($1,171 million), Juniper Hotels ($345 million) and NTPC Green Energy ($226 million). Shares of Premier Energies were listed last September, with a 120 percent premium over its price; it is currently around 114 percent higher.