Top AI companies in India ranked by market capitalisation 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) isn’t just a hyped concept permanently in our “coming soon” future—it is here and now. Whether it's your favourite streaming service, smart home devices responding to your voice, or even fraud detection systems, AI is now integrated into almost everything consumers like us use.

With many sectors rapidly adopting AI, it's not a question of if but how businesses will incorporate AI into their operations. India is already among the leading countries in terms of AI integrations. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Persistent Systems are some of the top companies in India that are enhancing operational efficiency and improving customer experiences through their unique AI solutions.

In this post, we’ll explore the top AI companies in India and look into their contributions to the nation's AI market growth. We’ll also discuss government initiatives like IndiaAI and the AI task force that are working towards AI innovation and broader market adoption.

A list of top AI companies in India

Based on the market capitalisation data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as of February 19, 2025, here’s a list of top AI companies in India that will help you understand the market scenario.

Ranking Company Market Cap (in ₹ crore) 1 Infosys Limited 7,51,914.67 2 Tech Mahindra Limited 1,65,325.33 3 Persistent Systems Limited 91,359.27 4 Bosch Limited 80,456.44 5 Oracle Financial Services Software Limited 76,404.54 6 L&T Technology Services Limited 51,615.35 7 Tata Elxsi 37,550.78 8 Affle (India) Limited 20,667.01 9 Zensar Technologies Limited 18,430.14 10 Cyient Limited 16,368.12 11 Happiest Minds Technologies 10,232.11 12 Saksoft Limited 2,306.39 13 Kellton Tech Solutions Limited 1,241.89





AI market growth in India

The AI industry in India is undergoing a major shift, with businesses across sectors recognising its immense potential. With a market valuation of more than $28 billion by 2030, growing at an annual rate of 28 percent, it reflects the future potential of AI in India. But beyond the numbers, what truly stands out is AI's impact on real-world applications. From healthcare and finance to retail and manufacturing, AI is becoming an indispensable part of everyday operations.