'Digital platforms are promoting many-to-one philanthropy model'

Badr Jafar, a businessperson and social entrepreneur from the UAE, is the CEO of Crescent Enterprises, a diversified business operating in 15 countries, and author of The Business of Philanthropy: Perspectives and Insights from Global Thought Leaders on How to Change the World. In a conversation with Forbes India, he talks about the power of strategic philanthropy, why gender matters in how we give, how young leaders from Indian family businesses are breaking new ground, and more.

Q. What is the backstory of the book?

The Business of Philanthropy was born out of a series of thought-provoking conversations about the evolving landscape of philanthropy, particularly in growth markets. Through an exploration of the intersection between business and philanthropy, the book offers fresh perspectives and actionable insights into the transformative potential of strategic philanthropy. Its goal is to inspire and mobilise the next generation of social innovators to create positive social and environmental change.

This book draws on over 50 interviews with prominent figures from both the business and philanthropy sectors, including Bill Gates, Nandan & Rohini Nilekani, Azim Premji, Muhammad Yunus, and Jacqueline Novogratz.