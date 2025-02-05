Global sustainable enterprise: Balancing profit with positive impact

Businesses are recognizing their responsibility to balance profit-making with contributing positively to the planet and society
Businesses are recognizing their responsibility to balance profit-making with contributing positively to the planet and society. Global sustainable enterprises are at the forefront of this shift, embedding environmental, societal, and economic sustainability into their operations. This comprehensive approach ensures long-term viability and a meaningful legacy.
“It is at the intersection of the environment, societal and economic where true sustainability lies,” said Shirley-Ann Behravesh, assistant professor of global sustainable enterprise at Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University.
“We cannot make decisions that are purely economic without considering the other two domains. If we are, then we are leaving out some important factors.”
But what exactly does it mean to run a global sustainable enterprise, and why is it critical in today’s world?
“We think about sustainability in the realm of the environmental, the societal and the economic,” Behravesh said. “As an entrepreneur, someone who runs a business, you need to understand how each one of these three things works for you.”
Environmental sustainability focuses on minimizing harm to ecosystems and ensuring the planet’s resources remain viable for future generations. It’s about balancing resource consumption with ecological preservation.
“When it comes to the environmental sector as an organization, we depend on natural resources,” Behravesh said. “All organizations, all societies, depend on natural resources.”
Important practices include:
Societal sustainability ensures that businesses respect and enhance the well-being of employees, communities, and society as a whole. This pillar acknowledges that people are as important as profit.
“It's thinking about the well-being of the people within the organization, the well-being of the people outside the organization, and the natural resources that we are connected to,” Behravesh said.
Key practices include:
Economic sustainability emphasizes creating a business model that is financially viable while fostering shared prosperity. The goal is long-term stability rather than short-term gains.
“We want our businesses to do well at the end of the day,” Behravesh said. “That's why they exist. They function as a part of society.”
Notable practices include:
Addressing climate change: Global enterprises are uniquely positioned to lead the fight against climate change. Through innovative technologies and scalable solutions, they can reduce their carbon footprints and influence supply chain partners to do the same. Many have adopted science-based targets to ensure their commitments align with the Paris Agreement.
Reducing waste: Enterprises that implement circular economy principles—such as reusing materials, eliminating single-use plastics, and designing for durability—help to close the loop on waste production. These efforts are crucial in tackling the growing global waste crisis.
Fostering inclusive economic growth: Global sustainable enterprises often work to uplift marginalized communities by creating jobs, supporting small businesses, and investing in education and infrastructure. These initiatives help address systemic inequities and ensure that economic growth benefits all.
Transitioning to a sustainable business model is not without its challenges. High upfront costs, resistance to change, and navigating complex global regulations can pose barriers. However, the opportunities far outweigh the hurdles. Sustainable enterprises gain competitive advantages, including customer loyalty, operational efficiency, and resilience against environmental and social risks.
