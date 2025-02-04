Insights from the Forbes India Leadership Awards jury round

On January 29, 2025, the Forbes India Leadership Awards jury convened to engage in discussions on leadership and excellence in the business realm. This digital recap highlights the key moments and insights shared during the event
The day commenced with the arrival of the jury, setting a tone of high expectations. The interactions among the jury members were profound, as they shared insights and expectations from the day ahead.
During the panel discussion, the jury deliberated on what makes a true leader in the contemporary business world. Key quotes from the discussion include:
A festive champagne toast followed the intense discussions, symbolising the celebration of success and the spirit of excellence that the awards embody.
The event wrapped up with a sophisticated social hour where attendees exchanged ideas and built connections. This session was punctuated with candid photos that captured the essence of the event, available in our accompanying photo gallery.
Anticipation builds for the main event on February 28, where leadership excellence will be celebrated with felicitations, panel discussions, and a formal sit-down dinner. This gathering will not only honor the winners but also inspire continued innovation and leadership across industries.
The Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025 jury includes Vivek Gambhir (Non-Executive Director and Chairman, BoAt Lifestyle), Aashish Agarwal (MD & Country Head, Jefferies India), Sangeeta Bavi (COO, YourStory), and Bala Deshpande (Founder Partner, Mega Delta Capital Advisors) as well.
