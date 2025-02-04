Insights from the Forbes India Leadership Awards jury round

The day commenced with the arrival of the jury, setting a tone of high expectations. The interactions among the jury members were profound, as they shared insights and expectations from the day ahead.

During the panel discussion, the jury deliberated on what makes a true leader in the contemporary business world. Key quotes from the discussion include:

Harsh Mariwala: "Leadership is about making tough choices while maintaining your core values. It's these values that guide us through challenges."

KVS Manian: "An effective leader is one who not only envisions the future but also paves a sustainable path towards it."

Amit Chandra: "Innovation and ethical governance are the cornerstones of effective leadership. We seek to honor those who demonstrate these traits consistently."

A festive champagne toast followed the intense discussions, symbolising the celebration of success and the spirit of excellence that the awards embody.

The event wrapped up with a sophisticated social hour where attendees exchanged ideas and built connections. This session was punctuated with candid photos that captured the essence of the event, available in our accompanying photo gallery.