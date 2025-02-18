List of top Electric Vehicle (EV) stocks in India

The electric vehicle (EV) sector is generating the same buzz in India as it did in markets like the US. This is driven by a mix of innovation, government initiatives, and growing consumer interest in recent years. Industry leaders like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors are seeing increasing demand for top EV stocks in India as the industry continues to expand.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian EV market should grow from a valuation of $3.2 billion in 2022 to nearly $114 billion by 2029–that works out to be an annual growth of 66 percent. Of course, this growing shift of EVs goes beyond numbers; it’s more about taking a crucial step towards environmental sustainability, tackling pollution, and reducing our overdependence on fossil fuels.

With rapid improvements in EV battery technology, charging stations, and automobile scale-up, investors are naturally looking for investment opportunities in this industry.

In this article, we’ll dive into the stocks and key developments shaping the EV industry that will help you navigate one of India’s rapidly evolving sectors.

List of top electric vehicle stocks

Sourced from NSE India, here’s a list of the top electric vehicle stocks based on their market capitalisation as of February 18, 2025.