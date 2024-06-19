Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Electric to autonomous vehicles: How Sona Comstar wants to disrupt the auto industry

In a candid interview, Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, talks to Forbes India's Neha Bothra about how the auto components maker transformed from a debt-laden family business to a globally competitive player in the area of hi-tech car parts and EV systems. With cutting-edge technology and professional managers at the helm, Kapur explains, Sona Comstar wants to expand its footprint and use its first-mover advantage in the EV space to shape the future of automotive mobility. Plus, we take stock of demand trends across geographies and if the PLI scheme is a game changer
Published: Jun 19, 2024

