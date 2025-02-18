K Ganesh has a master key to what makes new-age business models successful

Disruption is often outside in, says serial entrepreneur K Ganesh. It takes an outsider to change the status quo, like how Elon Musk and Tesla challenged ICE cars. Ganesh, the founder of venture-building platform GrowStory, who has incubated and scaled successful startups like BigBasket, Portea Medical and Bluestone, talks about how new-age business models in India have localised, innovated and made money. He discusses value creation amid path to profitability concerns, how investors navigate the high-risk, high-reward potential of these companies, and how AI is changing the business landscape