Ola Electric has filed its DRHP, or draft red herring prospectus, and is yet to receive Sebi's approval to launch its IPO. Meanwhile, serious concerns have been flagged, including the company's mounting losses, unclear path to profitability and promoter Bhavish Aggarwal offloading the maximum number of shares in the OFS. Are these big red flags, or par for the course for new-age startups? Forbes India team engages in debate (Hosts: Harichandan Arakli & Pankti Mehta Kadakia)